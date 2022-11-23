Qatar 2022: Japan’s late comeback stuns Germany

…as German players protest amid FIFA row

A stunning late comeback from Japan saw four-time winners Germany fall to a shock defeat in their opening World Cup game in Qatar.

Germany dominated a frenetic match for large spells but failed to capitalise on their pressure – before Japan caused the Khalifa International Stadium to erupt into a mix of mixed celebration and surprise, reports the BBC.

Substitute Takuma Asano squeezed in a thumping strike from a tight angle to make it 2-1 to Japan and ran over to the photographers in the corner of the stadium in sheer delight.

There was a collective pause in the arena as the ball rolled down from the roof of the net before supporters realised it had gone in.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan had given Germany the lead from the penalty spot in the first half, before Japan substitute Ritsu Doan equalised in the 75th minute.

The equaliser came after a string of stunning saves at each end – Japan’s Shuichi Gonda pulling off a double stop to deny Serge Gnabry and Jonas Hofmann, before Germany’s Manuel Neuer got his fingertips to Junya Ito’s effort.

Germany, who finished bottom of their group in Russia in 2018, had missed several chances to extend their lead when the score was 1-0.

They face stiff opposition in Group E with 2010 winners Spain to come on Sunday, then a final group game against Costa Rica.

Earlier, Germany players covered their mouths during the team photograph before their World Cup opener against Japan amid the row with FIFA over the OneLove armband.

The gesture follows FIFA threatening players with a booking for wearing the OneLove armband during games in Qatar.

The captains of seven European nations were set to wear it to promote diversity and inclusion.

“It wasn’t about making a political statement,” said the Germany football federation (DFB) on Twitter.

“Human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us.

“Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.”

Germany were one of the teams that had planned to wear the OneLove armband, along with England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

FIFA has brought forward its own ‘No Discrimination’ campaign, which had been due to start from the quarter-finals.

RESULT

Germany 1 – 2 Japan

