Qatar 2022: Kalu hails Eagles victory over Blue Sharks

Former Governor of Abia State and Pillar of Sports in Africa, Dr Orji Kalu has applauded the Super Eagles for their victory against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying fixture.

Describing the victory as well-deserved and timely, the Senate Chief Whip stressed that the national team demonstrated football expertise during the match.

Kalu, who commended the players for their good performance, added the Super Eagles team is waxing strong.

He said: “The victory of Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde is a good development.

“The players and officials of the Super Eagles demonstrated expertise and experience in the world of soccer.

“I salute the national team for making Nigeria proud.”

The former governor wished the Super Eagles continued success in future outings.

