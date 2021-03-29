Sports

Qatar 2022: Kane inspires England to win over Albania

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

England maintained their winning start to the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a comfortable victory over Albania in Tirana.
Albania provided more of a challenge than hapless San Marino in England’s opening 5-0 win at Wembley but once they had survived an early scare when Myrto Uzuni missed a great chance for the side ranked 66th in the world, this was routine for Gareth Southgate’s side, reports the BBC.
England captain Harry Kane lifted the mediocrity of an attritional first half on a slow surface when he scored his 33rd goal for his country, a superbly guided diving header from Luke Shaw’s cross seven minutes before the interval.
This set the platform for a more positive second-half display, Mason Mount adding a composed second in the 63rd minute after sustained England pressure saw Phil Foden’s effort turned on to the post by Albania keeper Etrit Berisha and Kane lifting a close-range shot over the top.
England stretched their unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers to 23 games but now face their sternest test so far in this campaign as Poland and their master marksman Robert Lewandowski come to Wembley on Wednesday (19:45 BST).
Kane’s class lifts England
Kane had been going through something of a drought by his own standards. His previous England goal came 500 days ago, in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo, and his header in Tirana ended a run of 496 minutes without scoring.
Kane’s class, however, remains permanent so it was no surprise that he was the man to break the deadlock after England had struggled to break down a resilient Albania defence, the beneficiary of a superb left-flank delivery from Shaw.
It was also a good moment for the recalled Shaw, whose impressive recent form for Manchester United merited his inclusion.
Southgate may well have his ideal Euro 2020 starting line-up fixed in his mind but Shaw, who has assisted goals in his last three England starts, is emerging as a genuine rival to Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Klopp wary of threat posed by improved Aston Villa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool won the Premier League by a country mile last season whereas Aston Villa stayed up by a single point, but there is little chance of Jürgen Klopp taking anything for granted at Villa Park on Sunday evening. Villa gave a still-unbeaten Liverpool one of their biggest frights of the early part of last season, leading […]
Sports

No Xmas break for Eaglets –Amoo

Posted on Author Segun Johnson Abuja

Coach Fatai Amoo has disclosed that the U-17 national team players will remain in camp during the Yuletide period ahead of the qualifiers scheduled to hold in January, 2021. Amoo said that he is trying to perfect the team’s strategy and the plans to enable them qualify for the cadet tournament in Morocco.   He […]
Sports

EPL transfer window opens July 27

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer windows will be open for 10 weeks between July 27 and October 5, subject to FIFA approval. In addition, the Premier League and EFL say there will be a domesticonly window between October 5 and 16. “During this window, clubs will only be able to trade […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica