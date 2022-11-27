Sports

Qatar 2022: Late Morocco goals seal stunning win over Belgium

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Morocco caused the latest shock at a World Cup that has been full of surprises by beating Belgium thanks to late goals by Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois was at fault for the first goal, inexplicably allowing Sabiri’s inswinging free-kick to beat him at his near post with 17 minutes to go, reports the BBC.

But the whole Belgium side paid the price for a ponderous performance, with Morocco capping a magnificent second-half display when Aboukhlal fired Hakim Ziyech’s pull-back into the roof of the net in stoppage time.

RESULT

Belgium 0 – 2 Morocco

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Amstel Malta Ultra pumps up Falcons for semifinal clash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official malt drink of the Super Falcons, has doubled up on its support for the Nigeria women’s team ahead of today semifinal clash against Morocco. The Super Falcons with the backing of the nourishing malt drink successfully tamed the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the quarterfinal and they are looking to […]
Sports

England managers Wiegman, Southgate pay tribute to ‘inspirational’ Queen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sarina Wiegman says Queen Elizabeth II spoke of being inspired by the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 win in a letter to the England women’s boss this summer. But following her death on Thursday, Wiegman says it was the Queen who inspired as “a mother figure for people to seek stability and peace from”.   Meanwhile, England […]
Sports

NFF Electoral Committee rolls out roadmap, set for Sept. 30 elections

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

All is now set for the 2022 Nigeria Football Federation election as the Electoral Committee on Thursday released the timetable for the election scheduled for Benin on September 30, 2022. At the last Annual General Assembly of the NFF, it was agreed that the election to usher in a new board to take over from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica