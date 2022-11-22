Qatar 2022: Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland, Mexico draw

Robert Lewandowski had a penalty saved as Poland and Mexico played out a goalless World Cup draw at a fervent Stadium 974.

Lewandowski has never scored in the tournament and his wait continues after a tame effort was kept out by Mexico’s veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, reports the BBC.

The 40,000-capacity venue was filled largely by raucous Mexico supporters and deafening cheers rung round when Lewandowski’s shot stayed out.

A forgettable first half saw Alexis Vega head narrowly wide and the only effort on target came when Jorge Sanchez’s shot from the angle was pushed away by Wojciech Szczesny.

Hirving Lozano’s curling effort from range was straight at the Poland goalkeeper, before the game finally sparked into life in the second half.

But both sides had to settle for a draw after Ochoa, 37, dived the right way to keep out Barcelona striker Lewandowski’s penalty, awarded after the referee watched a replay on the pitchside monitor.

Earlier in the day in Group C, Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history by coming from behind to beat heavily fancied Argentina.

Mexico 0 – 0 Poland

