Sports

Qatar 2022: Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland, Mexico draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Robert Lewandowski had a penalty saved as Poland and Mexico played out a goalless World Cup draw at a fervent Stadium 974.

Lewandowski has never scored in the tournament and his wait continues after a tame effort was kept out by Mexico’s veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, reports the BBC.

The 40,000-capacity venue was filled largely by raucous Mexico supporters and deafening cheers rung round when Lewandowski’s shot stayed out.

A forgettable first half saw Alexis Vega head narrowly wide and the only effort on target came when Jorge Sanchez’s shot from the angle was pushed away by Wojciech Szczesny.

Hirving Lozano’s curling effort from range was straight at the Poland goalkeeper, before the game finally sparked into life in the second half.

But both sides had to settle for a draw after Ochoa, 37, dived the right way to keep out Barcelona striker Lewandowski’s penalty, awarded after the referee watched a replay on the pitchside monitor.

Earlier in the day in Group C, Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history by coming from behind to beat heavily fancied Argentina.

RESULT

Mexico 0 – 0 Poland

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup: 50 teams battle for zonal slots in 25 LGs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The battle of places in the Delta Principals Cup competition for all secondary schools will intensify from today as the finals of the Local Government preliminaries take centre stage between today October 19 and Friday, October 22 with 50 teams competing for honours. A total of 25 teams are expected to emerge from the finals […]
Sports

EPL: Bamford hat-trick as Leeds end Villa’s perfect start

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leeds United ended Aston Villa’s 100% winning start and ruined their chance of going top of the Premier League thanks to a brilliant Patrick Bamford hat-trick. Villa came into Friday’s game having won their first four games of a league campaign for the first time since 1930-31, but three expert finishes from the Leeds […]
Sports

Aisha Buhari Cup: Playing Falcons’ll be difficult on Tuesday – SA Coach

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The coach of the Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Desiree Ellis, has described the upcoming encounter against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the ongoing Aisha Buhari  Cup as a difficult one.   Speaking on the encounter, Ellis said Nigeria has shown over the years to be the best on the continent and they are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica