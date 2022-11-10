Sports

Qatar 2022: Maddison, Rashford and Wilson make England squad

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has been included in England’s 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Manager Gareth Southgate has also picked Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson, Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker and Arsenal defender Ben White, reports the BBC.

But AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, Brentford striker Ivan Toney and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen miss out.

England face Iran in their World Cup opener on November 21 (13:00 GMT).

They are joined in Group B by Wales and the United States.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, despite only recently returning from two months out with a shoulder problem, is in, as is centre-back Harry Maguire, who has struggled to get a game for Manchester United this season.

However, Maguire’s club team-mate Jadon Sancho has not made the squad.

Maddison form rewarded

Maddison’s inclusion is reward for his superb form for Leicester this season.

He has been instrumental in the Foxes’ resurgence following their poor start to the season and has six goals and four assists in 12 Premier League games.

His only cap for England came almost three years ago to the day – in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro when he played 35 minutes.

“He is playing really well,” said Southgate.

“He is a good player. We have always said he is a good player. He has earned the right. We think he can give something slightly different to the other attacking players we have.

“He is playing as well as any of the attacking players in this country and he is a bit different to the others.”

We think we have everything covered – Southgate

Walker has proved his fitness to Southgate after undergoing groin surgery and not playing in more than a month.

The England boss has also put his faith in Phillips, despite the midfielder having had injury struggles this season. Phillips, who has had surgery on his shoulder, returned to action as a second-half substitute in Manchester City’s 2-0 win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Rashford has not played for England since the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy, but the Manchester United forward has scored seven goals in all competitions this season.

Newcastle striker Wilson, who has scored six goals in 10 games this season, joins Tottenham’s England captain Harry Kane as the Three Lions’ main striker options for the World Cup.

But, like Brentford’s Toney and West Ham’s Bowen, Roma striker Tammy Abraham has been overlooked.

“We have wanted to make sure we have the balance of the squad right,” said Southgate.

“In this day and age squad is more important than ever with five substitutes. You want different options for different moments of matches and different stages of the tournament as well.

“We have had to cover a couple of players who are not fully match fit as well so having 26 players means you can take a couple of risks.

“We think the balance is there. We think we have everything covered.”

‘A great day but some disappointment’

Southgate says he has spoken to all the players who missed out on a place in the squad to explain the reasons behind his decision.

The 52-year-old has not yet managed to chat to all of those who have been included, but he did inform Maddison of his return to the England XI.

“I spoke to James this morning,” he said. “There was a lot of speculation and we decided a couple of weeks ago he would be in the squad.

“I didn’t get a chance to speak to Callum. My priority on these days is the difficult and sad news.

“The nature of those conversations reminds you how much it means to a player to go to a World Cup. It’s a great day but we’ve had some disappointment.”

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Forwards: James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Kwara Utd unveils Brazilian winger, Lucas Alves

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Kwara United have unveiled Brazilian winger, Lucas Alves, ahead of the coming Nigerian Professional Football League season. The unveiling ceremony wasdoneonMondaymorning, October 5, at the Kwara United office inside the stadium complex in Ilorin.   Lucas Alves who last played forSeahorsesLAexpressedhappiness after being unveiled and also promised to give his best performance for […]
Sports

GTBank Masters Cup Season 9: Eko Boys, Lead Forte Garden crowned champions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Forte Garden crowned champions ifteen months after the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause to one of Nigeria’s illustrious grassroots football competitions, the GTBank Masters Cup returned on Thursday, June 17 to decide the winners of the 9th season. The final and third-place matches for the male and female category were played on June 17 and […]
Sports

Amstel Malta remains Okpekpe Race’s Official Malt Drink

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Organisers of the World Athletics Elite Label, Okpekpe International 10km road race, have confirmed that Amstel Malta, the low sugar malt drink will remain the official malt drink of the eighth edition of the race which comes up next month in Okpekpe near Auchi, Etsakor East Local Government Area of Edo State. Mike Itemuagbor, CEO […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica