Qatar 2022: Mbappe scores twice as France reach knockout stage

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France as the defending champions laid down a marker by beating Denmark to become the first team into the World Cup knockout stage.

The 23-year-old forward, France’s youngest scorer in the competition, stole the show once again by netting twice in the second half to take his side through, reports the BBC.

Mbappe had earlier blazed over from 12 yards and forced Kasper Schmeichel into a save with a rising shot in the second half.

But the Paris St-Germain star broke the deadlock just past the hour mark, exchanging a fine one-two with Theo Hernandez before stroking in.

Denmark equalised just seven minutes later with their first effort on target as defender Andreas Christensen headed home at the far post after France failed to clear a corner.

Christensen, though, may have counted himself lucky to still be on the pitch at that point after receiving only a yellow card on 20 minutes for dragging back Mbappe, who was looking to run clear.

France keeper Hugo Lloris made a sharp stop to deny Tottenham team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s first-time shot and Martin Braithwaite agonisingly fired into the side netting.

With four minutes left, Mbappe had the final say, sneaking in at the far post to convert Antoine Griezmann’s cross.

RESULT

France 2 – 1 Denmark

 

 

