Qatar 2022: Messi inspires Argentina to clinch World Cup trophy

Charles Ogundiya WITH AGENCY REPORTS The night was all about Lionel Messi as he inspired Argentina to their third World Cup title after defeating France 4-2 after penalty shootout with the game standing 3-3 after regulation time, same way legendry Diego Maradona inspired the team to their last title in 1986.

It was a game of two halves with Argentina scoring two goals in the first half while it was the turn of the Le Blues scoring their own two goals in the second half to end the regulation time 2-2.

A goal in the extra time by Messi tilted the game in their favour, but Kylian Mbappe, who already scored two goals to level the game in the regulation time scored another goal to complete his hattrick as the game went to penalties.

Emi Martinez was the hero again same way as against Croatia, stopping two penalties as the current Copa America holders secured the title, the first for Messi. Messi had given Argentina lead from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute following Ousmane Dembele’s foul on Angel di Maria.

It made him the first player in World Cup history to score in the group stage, last 16, quarterfinal, semi-final and final of a single tournament. He then contributed a delicate touch within a magnificent counter-attack that ended with Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister setting up Di Maria for the second 13 minutes later.

Argentina were untroubled until the closing stages, only for Mbappe to give France a lifeline from the penalty spot with nine minutes left – then restore equality with a magnificent volley moments later. Messi bundled Argentina back in front in extra time, but Mbappe completed his treble from the spot two minutes from the end of a frantic, chaotic added spell.

And so it went to penalties, with the two greats opening the scoring. But Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez saved from Kingsley Coman, before Aurelian Tchouameni missed, leaving Gonzalo Montiel to win the World Cup. Messi, a World Cup winner at last, collapsed to his knees in the centre circle and was engulfled by jubilant Argentina team-mates.

Meanwhile, Argentina also cleared most of the individual awards with Messi emerging the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament while the young player of the tournament goes to Argentina’s 21-year-old midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Martinez takes the Golden Glove award for the best keeper with the Golden Boot going to France’s Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight times in this World Cup, one more than Messi. With the win, Argentina will go home with a massive $42 million in prize money, an increase of $4m compared to 2018 and continues a trend that has seen the winners’ pay packets increase massively over the past 40 years

