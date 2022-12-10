Sports

Qatar 2022: Messi slams ref after Argentina win on penalties

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lionel Messi said referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz should not have officiated Argentina’s tempestuous shootout victory over the Netherlands in the World Cup quarterfinals at Lusail Stadium.

Argentina won on penalties early on Saturday after a dramatic 2-2 draw in which Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst scored twice late on, including a last-gasp equaliser from a short free-kick awarded when German Pezzella shoved over Weghorst.

“After they got the draw I felt a lot of anger,” said Messi. “I don’t want to talk about the referee, because they immediately reprimand you or sanction you, but I think people saw what happened.

“FIFA has to review that, it can’t give a referee like that a match of this importance, when they’re not up to the task.”

He added: “We didn’t have a great game, and then the referee sent it to extra time. He was always against us. In the last play, it was not a foul.”

Mateu Lahoz showed 16 yellow cards in total, with Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries sent off after the penalty shootout for a second booking.

Messi had scored his fourth goal of the tournament from the spot in the 73rd minute after an earlier assist for Nahuel Molina’s opener.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero, saving the Netherlands’ first two penalties before Lautaro Martinez struck the winning kick.

“We didn’t want extra time or penalties,” said Messi. “We suffered too much because of how everything happened, but it is the quarterfinals of a World Cup.

“We knew how to suffer when it was our turn, but we got through to the semifinals. It’s beautiful, something impressive.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Everton earn first win of season, beat Hammers 1-0

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Nwaneri, 15, becomes youngest Premier League player in Arsenal’s win Neal Maupay opened his Everton account to earn their first Premier League win of the season with victory over West Ham at Goodison Park. Maupay, who joined from Brighton for £15m in August, turned on Alex Iwobi’s pass and smashed the ball past Lukasz […]
Sports

AFCON 2023: Mauritius win appeal against Sao Tomé & Príncipe, now to play Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Director of Competitions of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr Samson Adamu has confirmed to thenff.com that Mauritius won a case it filed against Sao Tomé and Príncipe concerning their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifying fixture, and will therefore join the combatants in Group A of the qualification series starting next […]
Sports

CAFCC: We’ll be ready anytime –Eguma

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

As Enyimba exit CAF Champions League It was a big relief for the players and officials of Rivers United after their CAF Confederation Cup game against Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa was postponed till further notice. According to the media officer of the team, Charles Mayuku, the game scheduled for Wednesday January 6 has been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica