Qatar 2022: Mozambique frustrate Cote d’Ivoire in Maputo, S’Africa hold Zimbabwe in Harare

Mozambique held Cote d’Ivoire to a 0-0 draw in their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Group D match at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto on Friday afternoon.

The Mambas will now take on Malawi away in their second Group D match on Tuesday, while the Elephants are scheduled to host Cameroon on Monday, reports Backpage TXT.

Cote d’Ivoire saw most of the ball in the first-half despite being without some of their key players, Serge Aurier, Eric Bailly, Franck Kessie and Maxwel Cornet.

The Elephants played a lot of crosses and long balls for their towering centre forward Sebastien Haller, but the Mambas defence and goalkeeper Ernan dealt well with the aerial balls.

The score was 0-0 during the halftime break in Maputo with Mozambique having contained a dominant Cote d’Ivoire side.

The visitors continued to control the encounter after the restart and they stuck to their game plan with crosses being played in the Mambas’ box from the wings.

Jean Kouassi played a cross from the right flank that found Haller, but the Ajax Amsterdam star could not keep his header on target.

Mozambique coach Horacio Gonçalves introduced attackers Geny Catamo and Novela in the 65th minute as the hosts searched for the opening goal of the match.

However, the last real chance of the game fell for Franck Boli, who connected with a cross from the right, but his effort went inches wide of Ernan’s right upright with two minutes left.

Ultimately, the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate with Cote d’Ivoire having failed to take their chances on the day.

Meanwhile, South Africa got their 2022 World Cup Qualifying Group G campaign off to a solid start by holding hosts Zimbabwe to a 0-0 draw at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday afternoon.

In a match which saw the Warriors enjoy more of the ball, Bafana Bafana had the better scoring opportunities and new coach Huge Broos will see this result and performance as something to build on moving forward.

South Africa created the first chance eight minutes into the match, with a corner kick routine finding Evidence Makgopa free in the penalty area, but the striker was unable to direct a header on target.

Teboho Mokoena almost netted a spectacular long-range strike in the 17th minute, but Zimbabwe goalkeeper Talbert Shumba made an outstanding one-handed save to turn the effort away for a corner kick.

Around the half-hour mark Zimbabwe began to build some pressure in attack, with Khama Billiat seeing his powerful drive turned behind for a corner kick by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Bafana Bafana were guilty of giving the ball away sloppily, allowing the Warriors to boss possession up to the halftime whistle, but the interval arrived with the teams still locked at 0-0.

South Africa made a tactical switch at the start of the second half, replacing Gift Links with Bongokuhle Hlongwane in an effort to bring more creativity to their play.

And the substitute very nearly broke the deadlock shortly after the hour mark, making a powerful run down the right flank before unleashing a powerful low shot which squeezed past Shumba but was cleared off the line by Takudzwa Chimwemwe.

Zimbabwe generally enjoyed more of the ball and looked the more proactive team, but SA were dangerous whenever they had the chance to push forward, with Percy Tau notably forcing a fine save from Shumba on 76 minutes with a dipping drive.

That proved to be the last clear chance at either end, with the teams settling for a share of the spoils. South Africa will be back in Group G action on Monday 6 September with a home match against Ghana at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, while Zimbabwe will travel to face Ethiopia at Bahir Dar Stadium the following day.

RESULTS

Zimbabwe 0 – 0 S’Africa

Mozambique 0 – 0 Cote d’Ivoire

