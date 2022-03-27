Qatar 2022: MTN backing Eagles to clinch qualification, says Toriola

Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola has charged the Nigerian Super Eagles to make the country proud. He urged the team to clinch a ticket to the FIFA 2022 World Cup after the Super Eagles played a goalless draw in the first leg of the qualifier against Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana.

The Ghanaians were the more dangerous side, dominating possession for large parts of the game, but the Eagles’ defence stood resolute with fine performances from Francis Uzoho and Leon Balogun. Ahead of the return leg on March 29, the MTN CEO urged the team to make the nation proud. “The tie is finely poised, and we have all to play for in the return leg. We are relentlessly backing our Super Eagles to clinch the qualification ticket.

The entire nation is behind them and we are also rooting for them,” Toriola said. Recall that in September 2021, MTN Nigeria, signed a three-year agreement with the NFF valued at 1.5billion Naira to become the Official Communications Partner of the Super Eagles and other national teams.

The company has remained consistent in its support for the team and the technical staff from the qualifiers for the just concluded African Cup of Nations and throughout the tournament. Nigeria will face Ghana in the second leg of the Fifa qualifier on the 29th of March at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja by 6pm.

MTN will be on ground at the stadium to excite football fans and cheer the Super Eagles to victory

