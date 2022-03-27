Sports

Qatar 2022: MTN backing Eagles to clinch qualification, says Toriola

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola has charged the Nigerian Super Eagles to make the country proud. He urged the team to clinch a ticket to the FIFA 2022 World Cup after the Super Eagles played a goalless draw in the first leg of the qualifier against Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana.

 

The Ghanaians were the more dangerous side, dominating possession for large parts of the game, but the Eagles’ defence stood resolute with fine performances from Francis Uzoho and Leon Balogun. Ahead of the return leg on March 29, the MTN CEO urged the team to make the nation proud. “The tie is finely poised, and we have all to play for in the return leg. We are relentlessly backing our Super Eagles to clinch the qualification ticket.

 

The entire nation is behind them and we are also rooting for them,” Toriola said. Recall that in September 2021, MTN Nigeria, signed a three-year agreement with the NFF valued at 1.5billion Naira to become the Official Communications Partner of the Super Eagles and other national teams.

The company has remained consistent in its support for the team and the technical staff from the qualifiers for the just concluded African Cup of Nations and throughout the tournament. Nigeria will face Ghana in the second leg of the Fifa qualifier on the 29th of March at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja by 6pm.

 

MTN will be on ground at the stadium to excite football fans and cheer the Super Eagles to victory

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ajayi wins 59th FirstBank Lagos tourney

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Ikoyi

Club-based category-1 amateur golfer, Ajayi Tajudeen, has emerged the winner of the 59th in the series of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited-sponsored Lagos Open Golf Championship.   Ajayi closed with 1-under par 70 for a total of 7-over the course par to win the Championship by two-shots after 56-holes. Happy at the victory, Ajayi adduced his […]
Sports

Traore: Burkina Faso lack experience

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore says a lack of game management cost his side in their defeat by Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.   The Stallions led the Group A clash 1-0, but conceded two penalties before half-time and lost 2-1 to the hosts.   “We had the game and then we threw […]
Sports

West Ham avoid late Palace fightback

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

West Ham started 2022 firmly in the top-four race as first-half goals gave them a 3-2 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League, despite a late rally from the hosts.   With Arsenal losing 2-1 against Man City earlier on New Year’s Day, West Ham are just a point off fourth spot, with struggling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica