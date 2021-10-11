Sports

Qatar 2022: Nigeria bounce back, Tanzania go top

Revenge was on the menu for several nations across the African continent in CAF second-round 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying action on Sunday.

Nigeria, shocked 1-0 by the Central African Republic in Lagos earlier this week, bounced back with a 2-0 win over the same opponents in Douala.

Leon Balogun and the in-form Victor Osimhen were on target for the Super Eagles who hold a narrow two-point advantage in Group C.

Cape Verde stayed within touching distance of Nigeria with a 1-0 win over Liberia.

The Blue Sharks left it late once more: having netted a stoppage-time winner through Garry Rodrigues in the reverse fixture, Ryan Mendes scored with 90 minutes on the clock in Mindelo to seal a maximum haul of six points in the October internationals for the island nation.

Tanzania were also able to exact their own revenge in a 1-0 win over Benin.

A few days after falling to a home loss to the same opponents in Dar Es Salaam, a stunning Saimon Msuva goal fired them to a 1-0 victory in Cotonou, as the Taifa Stars duly climbed to the top of a highly competitive Group J.

Victory moved Tanzania level on seven points with Benin and two ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo who lost 1-0 to Madagascar in Antananarivo on Sunday, having beaten their hosts in Kinshasa on Thursday.

Mali will go into the final two rounds of qualifiers holding a two-point lead following a 1-0 win over Kenya in Group E, which effectively ended the Harambee Stars’ hopes of reaching Qatar 2022.

Ibrahima Kone scored the decisive goal in Nairobi, having netted a hat-trick in the reverse fixture for Les Aigles in Morocco.

Uganda occupy second spot in Group E behind Mali. The Cranes defeated Rwanda 1-0 thanks to a goal from Fahad Bayo who had also netted the winner in Kigali.

Elsewhere, Zambia’s World Cup hopes suffered another blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Equatorial Guinea in Lusaka.

Fashion Sakala netted a brilliant solo effort but Chipolopolo failed to hold onto their lead with Federico Bikoro on target to claim a point for the visitors.

Tunisia lead the way in Group B, three points clear of Equatorial Guinea and six ahead of Zambia in third following a 0-0 draw at already eliminated Mauritania.

RESULTS

Benin 0-1 Tanzania
Central African Republic 0-2 Nigeria
Kenya 0-1 Mali
Uganda 1-0 Rwanda
Cape Verde 1-0 Liberia
Madagascar 1-0 Democratic Republic of Congo
Zambia 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
Mauritania 0-0 Tunisia

*Courtesy: AFP

