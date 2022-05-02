Sports

Qatar 2022: Ohuabunwa slams NFF over Eagles’ failure

Presidential hopeful Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa has berated the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the Super Eagles’ failed bid for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, adding the country’s football administrators did not do themselves any justice with Nigeria missing out of the global football fiesta.

The Super Eagles were edged out of the Qatar 2022 Mundial by the Black Stars of Ghana after they recorded a 1-1 home draw in Abuja following a goalless first leg result in Kumasi as the Ghanaians picked the ticket on the superior away goal rule.

Ohuabunwa , the highly successful entrepreneur and investor who is bidding for the presidency under the People Democratic Party (PDP), said it was unfortunate that the country’s flag will not be hoisted when the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East holds later this year.

 

“Frankly, I refused to watch that particular encounter life because sometimes, I don’t trust my heartbeat especially when it comes to matches involving Nigeria,” Ohuabunwa, the erstwhile chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria(MAN) , said in Lagos yesterday.

“Most often, I only start watching when Nigeria is leading in a particular match at least I would have had some safety margins. “ But it is a big disappointment that the Super Eagles will not be at the Qatar 2022 World Cup and it is even more disappointing that we could not even win at home after we had played goalless draw in the away match against Ghana. “We were confident that at least we would win at home and finish ahead of them, so it was a big disappointment,” he noted.

Speaking further, Ohuabunwa said the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF is to be blamed for the Super Eagles’ non-qualification for Qatar 2022 World Cup. “

 

In as much as leadership often takes praises for success, I believe once there is failure, leadership should also take the flaks,” noted the former President of Nigeria-America Chamber of Commerce(NACC). “

 

It’s a big disappointment and we can’t but blame the sports administrators particularly the NFF because we believed we should have won that game (in Abuja). “ I don’t see why we shouldn’t have won that game in our own city and in front of our home fans, “ he added.

 

