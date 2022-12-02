Sports

Qatar 2022: Oliseh hails Senegal’s Aliou Cisse

Posted on

Former Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has heaped praises on the coach of the Teranga Lions of Senegal Aliou Cisse, for guiding his team to the next stage of the FIFA World Cup. The African champions despite the injury to their key man Sadio Mane qualified for the second round of the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Oliseh, who is presently serving as one of the FIFA Technical Study Group members in Qatar, praised Cisse for his good job. “Wonder coach Cissé at work! Congratulations to Senegal. Well-deserved qualification to the World Cup. “Despite all the injuries to star players like Sadio Mane and Kouyaté,” Oliseh said.

 

Our Reporters

