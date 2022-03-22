Sports

Qatar 2022: Partey, six others arrive Ghana camp ahead play-off

No fewer than seven Black Stars players have arrived camp ahead of their crucial 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria later this week.

Ghana host Nigeria for the first leg of their mouth-watering encounter March 25 in Kumasi, before visiting their archrivals four days later at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Though, Black Stars head coach, Otto Ado and the Ghana Football Association are yet to announce the squad for the games against the Super Eagles, according to a Ghanaian publication, ghanaweb.com, some players have been spotted at the Black Stars camp.

Among the players spotted in camp are Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Edmund Addo, Andy Yiadom, Swindon Town goalkeeper, goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot, Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Edmund Addo and Fatawu Issahaku.

Partey and Yiadom both arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening before moving to the Black Stars base in Kumasi on Monday.

The report added that Columbus Crew winger Yaw Yeboah and Hearts of Oak left-back Dennis Korsah have both arrived camp ahead of the mouth-watering clash.

Other invited players are also expected to join up with the team on Tuesday before they head to Kumasi where they will begin their training.

 

