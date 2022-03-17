Sports

Qatar 2022 playoff: CAF gives stiff conditions for Kumasi to host B’Stars, Eagles match

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

…rejects Cape Coast Stadium as first leg could be played outside Ghana

The Confederation of Africa Football oyesterday rejected the Cape Coast Stadium as venue of the Ghana/Nigeria World Cup playoff first leg encounter. According to the Ghana Football Association, the apex continental football body has therefore moved the March 25 encounter to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium due to the poor state of the Cape Coast Stadium. It could be recalled the Cape Coast Sports Stadium pitch was damaged after the Independence Day Celebrations on March 6, leading to major renovation works by the managers of the facility. This decision was taken after a visit to the venue by CAFinspectorsonMarch14 and the stadium is declared unfit.

Ghana FA on its website wrote a statement that read; “The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has granted a one match approval for Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to host the World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match between Ghana and Nigeria. “The approval comes after a CAF Licensing Inspector visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday to inspect the facility.” However, a letter signed by CAF Development Officer, Raul Chipenda and sent to the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Addo, and copied to FIFA, eight conditions were given to Ghana and this must be met before the match which takes place in about eight days.

The conditions are: Installation of new international standard, modern and comfortable officials’ benches at pitch level; Adjustment of the floodlight intensity. A minimum of 1200 Lux should be provided all over the pitch, covering uniformly every area of the playing field; Increase seating and lockers in the teams dressing rooms to reach (25) persons and Installation of completely new modern equipment and materials in the referees dressing rooms in accordance with CAF standards.

Other are; Set up the water system to provide both cold and hot water in the teams and officials dressing room; General refurbishment of the CAF office, installation of modern desks and seats, including the necessary electronic and working equipment; VOC must be available and equipped with all the necessary equipment and requirements and Complete refurbishment of the media tribune, press conference room and media centre, installing new and modern equipment. CAFhoweveraddedthatitwould provide an official to conduct on site assessment of the stadium till March 25 date and failure to meet any of the above conditions, the match could be taken away from Ghana while stiff sanctions will be given to the GFA.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Europa League: Iheanacho’s double keeps Leicester on top; wins for Arsenal, Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester routed their nearest challengers to take control of Europa League Group G and make a sweet piece of history. Two goals by Kelechi Iheanacho and one each by Dennis Praet and James Maddison helped the club to their biggest margin of victory in continental competition. More significantly for the future, Brendan Rodgers’ team have maximum […]
Sports

Eguavoen remains Interim Manager as NFF reconstitutes Super Eagles’ technical crew

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, with Augustine Eguavoen staying as Interim Technical Adviser while former Nigeria World Cup star and former U20 Boys’ Head Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke drafted in as immediate assistant to Eguavoen. One of the most […]
Sports

UEFA League: Villarreal secure last 16 slot, squeeze past Atalanta

Posted on Author Reporter

  Villarreal secured their place in the Champions League last 16 as Group F runners-up with victory over Atalanta in their rearranged match in Bergamo. Arnaut Danjuma gave the visitors a third-minute lead in a match postponed on Wednesday by heavy snow, reports the BBC. Etienne Capoue added a second before half-time and Danjuma made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica