Qatar 2022 playoff: CAF gives stiff conditions for Kumasi to host B’Stars, Eagles match

…rejects Cape Coast Stadium as first leg could be played outside Ghana

The Confederation of Africa Football oyesterday rejected the Cape Coast Stadium as venue of the Ghana/Nigeria World Cup playoff first leg encounter. According to the Ghana Football Association, the apex continental football body has therefore moved the March 25 encounter to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium due to the poor state of the Cape Coast Stadium. It could be recalled the Cape Coast Sports Stadium pitch was damaged after the Independence Day Celebrations on March 6, leading to major renovation works by the managers of the facility. This decision was taken after a visit to the venue by CAFinspectorsonMarch14 and the stadium is declared unfit.

Ghana FA on its website wrote a statement that read; “The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has granted a one match approval for Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to host the World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match between Ghana and Nigeria. “The approval comes after a CAF Licensing Inspector visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday to inspect the facility.” However, a letter signed by CAF Development Officer, Raul Chipenda and sent to the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Addo, and copied to FIFA, eight conditions were given to Ghana and this must be met before the match which takes place in about eight days.

The conditions are: Installation of new international standard, modern and comfortable officials’ benches at pitch level; Adjustment of the floodlight intensity. A minimum of 1200 Lux should be provided all over the pitch, covering uniformly every area of the playing field; Increase seating and lockers in the teams dressing rooms to reach (25) persons and Installation of completely new modern equipment and materials in the referees dressing rooms in accordance with CAF standards.

Other are; Set up the water system to provide both cold and hot water in the teams and officials dressing room; General refurbishment of the CAF office, installation of modern desks and seats, including the necessary electronic and working equipment; VOC must be available and equipped with all the necessary equipment and requirements and Complete refurbishment of the media tribune, press conference room and media centre, installing new and modern equipment. CAFhoweveraddedthatitwould provide an official to conduct on site assessment of the stadium till March 25 date and failure to meet any of the above conditions, the match could be taken away from Ghana while stiff sanctions will be given to the GFA.

