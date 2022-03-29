Qatar 2022 playoff: Eagles will beat Black Stars – Rohr

…as FG directs MDAs to close by 1pm, mobilise support for Super Eagles

Lawrence Olaoye, with agency reports

Former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr has tipped the Super Eagles to beat the Black Stars 2-1 in this Tuesday’s blockbuster World Cup clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

According to Ghanaian news outlets, the former Eagles handler spoke to Accra-based ‘Angel FM’.

He reportedly lamented the absence of Alex Iwobi.

“Nigerians missing Iwobi is not good, he is very good at giving incisive passes…

“I will tip Nigeria to win 2-1,” the Franco-German was quoted as saying.

“Ghana have players for counter-attacks, so if they want to qualify they must use that and make sure they don’t concede,” Rohr told the radio station.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAa) to close at 1pm and mobilise support for the Super Eagles as Nigeria host Ghana for the second leg of their World Cup playoff at Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

A circular, (HCSF/3065/Vol.1/146), from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation dated March 28, 2022, issued to all Permanent Secretaries signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, read: “As you are aware, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be meeting the Black Stars of Ghana in continuation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Playoff, (Return Leg).

“There is need to mobilise support for the Nigerian Team. Consequently, I am directed to inform you that all offices will be closed at 1.00 on Tuesday, 29th March, 2022.

“Permanent Secretaries are requested to give the circular wide publicity to achieve the desired effect on result.”

