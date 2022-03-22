Qatar 2022 Playoff: We are all committed

Head Coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Otto Addo, yesterday expressed optimism ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria. The Dortmund assistant coach says the players, technical team and the Ghana Football Association are committed to ensuring that Black Stars overcomes Nigeria to reach the World Cup finals in Qatar. Addo is set for his first assignment after he was appointed in February. He replaced Serbian Milovan Rajevac who was fired a week after the Black Stars crash out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. “We’re only a few days away from playing a crucial match against our rivals Nigeria. We all expect Ghana to qualify for the FIFA World Cup (Qatar 2022) but that won’t be easy as we need to do our best to make it to this tournament,” Addo said. “The players, the technical team, and the Ghana Football Association are committed to this task. We really want to make ourselves and the nation proud by qualifying for this upcoming World Cup.

“Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, we believe in our strategies and we believe in the unflinching support of all Ghanaians as we go into these two matches. We are Ghana and we have what it takes to come out victorious,” Addo added.

