Qatar 2022 qualifier: Gernot Rohr intensifies lobby for Ghana’s job

Gernot Rohr, Nigeria’s former manager is reportedly intensifying efforts to lead the Black Stars against the Super Eagles in the final play-off for World Cup qualification.

According to Ghana Guardian, a source close to Rohr revealed the Franco-German’s coach readiness to take up the vacant Black Stars job.

“Gernot Rohr is very much open to the Ghana job. Ghana football has great potential and his experience of the African game will help him steer the team in the right direction.

Gernot Rohr’s agent in pushing the coach’s case also reportedly said: “His knowledge of African football is deep, especially with West African teams.

“Besides Nigeria, he also handled Burkina Faso and Niger. Rohr also had a stint with Gabon in 2017. He has the quality to handle the Black Stars.”

“He (Gernot) achieved FIFA World Cup qualification with Nigeria in 2018 and is optimistic on guiding Ghana to the 2022 edition.

“Ghana has big name players like Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew and Daniel Amartey amongst others who are hungry to play at the FIFA World Cup and Gernot can help turn that dream into a reality,” the source concluded.

