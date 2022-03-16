Sports

Qatar 2022 qualifier: Ghana High Commissioner visits Dare, assures of warm reception in Kumasi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The governments of Nigeria and Ghana have assured of hitch free 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs between both countries later this month.

The Sports Minister of Nigeria, Sunday Dare and the Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Rashid Bawa gave these assurances in Abuja on Wednesday.

Bawa had paid a courtesy visit to the Sports Minister in his office to deliberate on areas of interest as the dates for the crucial playoff games draw closer.

Dare said Nigeria would continue to maintain the long standing relationship with Ghana and the tension around the playoff games will in no way jeopardize it.

“These games should be seen as sports where there is the possibility of winning as there is of losing. We need to demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship. We must not see the games as a do or die affair but rather as an avenue to further strengthen the bond that exists already between us.

“This administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has identified sports as a tool for promoting unity and peace, not only within Nigeria but across the World so you can be assured of our hospitality and large heartedness,” the minister added.

The Ghana High Commissioner in his remarks said his visit was to assure Nigerians that football, especially the fast approaching playoffs would not divide the two countries where long standing relationship, collaborations and friendliness exist.

Bawa said the chartered flight that will airlift the Nigerian contingent to Kumasi in Ghana will be given a landing permit without hassles and the team would be given all the cooperation needed for easy passage into Ghana and during the period of their stay.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Super Eagles secure AFCON 2021 ticket

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Super Eagles have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, even before the kick-off of their match with Benin Republic later this evening in Porto Novo, Benin Republic. This is the consequence of Sierra Leone being unable to secure maximum points in their Group L match with Lesotho in Maseru some minutes ago. […]
Sports

D’Tigers lose to Côte d’Ivoire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as search for qfinal ticket continues   The D’Tigers will be heading for the drawing board after losing 68-77pts to Côte d’Ivoire in their last group C game and failing to pick an automatic FIBA Afrobasket quarterfinal ticket.   The game which was the group’s decider saw Nigeria struggling for the better part of the […]
Sports

Prince Gas Cup Championship gathers momentum in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the much anticipating Prince Gas football championship gathers momentum in Lagos, the organisers of the annual event have assured participating teams and fans to look forward to enjoying a well structured and improved tournament   This was disclosed by the chairman Organizing Committee, Prince Sulaiman Gbadamosi, while addressing newsmen in Lagos ahead of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica