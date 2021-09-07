Sports

Qatar 2022 Race: Eagles land in Mindelo, tackle Cape Verde today

Posted on Author Peter Sonibare Comment(0)

Musa delighted with 100th cap prospect

 

The Super Eagles’ contingent for Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying tango with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde landed on the island of Mindelo on Monday morning, after a four-hour flight from Lagos aboard a special jet of Air Peace airline.

 

There were 21 players on board, following the departure of UK-based players who returned to base following the unchanged stance of UK authorities concerning protocols and guidelines that must be observed by anyone returning to the country after visiting a countryon theirCOVID-19 redlabel, of whichCapeVerdeisone.

 

Defence bulwark Olaoluwa Aina also left. Tuesday’s encounter, scheduled for the 5,000 –capactiy Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena, affords a number of ambitious fresh legs not deployed in Friday’s 2-0 win over Liberia in Lagos to stake claims for permanent shirts in the Nigeria squad.

 

The absence of Olaoluwa Aina, William Ekong and Leon Balogun probably means that Italy –based Tyronne Ebuehi, Chidozie Awaziem of FC Boavista in Portugal and Spain –based Kenneth Omeruo will start against the Blue Sharks on Tuesday evening.

The departures of two –goal hero Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi also open the door for perhaps Terem Moffi and Henry Onyekuru.

 

But it is in the midfield that Coach Gernot Rohr would have to empanel entirely unaccustomed partners and charge them to deliver. Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo have all returned to the UK.

 

Coach Rohr may opt to deploy the versatile Abdullahi Shehu to the midfield as he has done a couple of times, most recently in Sierra Leone against the Leone Stars in a 2021 AFCON qualifier.

 

Russia – based Chidera Ejuke, Italy –based former junior international Kingsley Michael and new face Innocent Bonke from Sweden are all available

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ukah applauds Okowa for Team Delta’s feat at Edo 2020

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says Delta’ll host memorable festival The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has described Team Delta’s triumph at the just concluded National Sports Festival as the dividends of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s consistent investment in sports from the grassroots. Chief Ukah who was at the closing ceremony of the 20th edition of the […]
Sports

AFCON qualifier: Onuachu replaces injured Simon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has called up one of the standby players for the Africa Cup of Nations double header qualifier against Sierra Leone, Paul Onuachu, as a replacement for the injured Moses Simon.   Simon got injured over the weekend in his club, Nantes’ 3-0 defeat against Paris Saint- Germain in a French […]
Sports

Sanchez is joining Inter, Ole confirms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will join Inter Milan on a permanent deal. Talks have been progressing on a deal which is thought will see Sanchez leave United on a free transfer. The 31-year-old has been at Inter on loan since August 2019 with United still paying a large […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica