Sports

Qatar 2022: Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Raphinha turned in another eye-catching performance for Brazil on Thursday by scoring twice in the home side’s 4-1 victory over Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier.

Brazil took the lead after 10 minutes when Neymar chested down a pass from Fred and rounded the keeper before firing low between two defenders on the goal-line.

Raphinha made it 2-0 after 18 minutes when he bundled home a parried shot from close range and then made it 3-0 after 58 minutes, completing a superb counterattack with an angled shot, reports Reuters.

Luis Suarez scored a consolation goal for Uruguay with a 77th minute free kick before Gabriel Barbosa restored Brazil’s three-goal cushion with a header seven minutes from time.

“This couldn’t be more memorable for me,” Raphinha said. “This is me fulfilling my childhood dream. It’s so gratifying to score.

“It’s going to be very difficult to forget this night.”

Both Neymar and Raphinha could have scored more, with Uruguayan keeper Fernando Muslera thwarting both in quick succession early in the second half.

It was a measure of Brazil’s superiority that Muslera was Uruguay’s best player on a poor night for the visitors, who have now won only two of their last nine qualifiers.

Brazil are now six points clear in the South American qualifying group, ahead of second-placed Argentina who beat Peru 1-0 on Thursday.

The top four qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

Also on Thursday, Chile beat Venezuela 3-0 to record their second successive win. Erick Pulgar scored twice in the first half, both off Alexis Sanchez assists, and Ben Brereton made it 3-0 17 minutes from time to lift Chile onto 13 points in sixth place.

Venezuela, who have lost nine of 12 qualifiers, are bottom of the group on seven points, four adrift of Peru.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man United lose ground at top with Arsenal draw  

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

*Jesus earns City victory as Eze strike sinks Wolves *West Brom, Fulham draw; Newcastle stun Everton Manchester United dropped points for the third time in four Premier League games after a goalless stalemate with fast-improving Arsenal. Fred was denied by Bernd Leno’s fine save while Edinson Cavani went close in the closing stages. But Arsenal […]
Sports

Euro 2020 play-offs: Hungary fightback stuns Iceland, North Macedonia qualify

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Hungary snatch victory with two late goals in Budapest *North Macedonia beat Georgia to seal dream qualification Hungary produced a dramatic late comeback in Budapest to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals and deny Iceland, who had been two minutes away from sealing their place. Iceland went ahead in the 11th minute when goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi […]
Sports

New NBC code detrimental to boxing, other sports –NBB of C Scribe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Secretary of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), Remi Aboderin, has stated that the new broadcast regulations released by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is unbeneficial to boxing and other sports in the country. Aboderin, who is also the President, West African Boxing Union made his view known in a chat in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica