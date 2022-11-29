Sports

Qatar 2022: Rashford double see England top as Pulisic sends USA through

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Marcus Rashford inspired England to the victory required to top Group B and ensure it was despair for Wales as they went out of the tournament after a bitterly disappointing World Cup campaign.

Wales needed to either beat England and hope Iran and USA ended in a draw or pursue the more unlikely outcome of running up a four-goal victory margin at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, reports the BBC.

England, who now face Senegal in the last 16, ensured neither scenario was ever a serious consideration as they dominated throughout and took full control after an uneventful first 45 minutes.

Wales’ manager Rob Page took the bold decision to substitute Gareth Bale at half-time, although the great talisman had only had seven touches in an anonymous display, but any hope the shock tactic would work was wiped out as England scored twice within six minutes of the restart.

Marcus Rashford fired a free-kick past Danny Ward following Ethan Ampadu’s foul on Phil Foden after 50 minutes, with the Manchester City midfielder then marking his return to England’s team moments later by turning in Harry Kane’s cross at the far post.

Wales were demoralised and outclassed as they knew they were on the way home from Qatar and Rashford added his second in the 68th minute, with a large slice of help from Wales keeper Ward who allowed a fierce shot to slip through his legs.

And the United States won their World Cup grudge match against Iran as Christian Pulisic scored the winner to set up a last 16 tie with the Netherlands.

The Chelsea forward turned AC Milan defender Sergino Dest’s header over the line seven minutes before half-time.

But he collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in the process and needed several minutes of treatment – before being replaced at the break.

It was a match with lots at stake as both teams had a chance to seal a place in the knockout stages.

But Iran, who would have gone through with a draw, mustered just one shot on target as they were knocked out.

In the second half, they came close – Brentford’s Saman Ghoddos came off the bench to strike inches over the bar when he was unmarked in the box, before Saeid Ezatolahi also curled over.

Perhaps their best chance came deep in stoppage time, when Morteza Pouraliganji met a free-kick with a diving header that went just wide.

And there was still time for controversy as Mehdi Taremi appealed for a penalty as he went down with Cameron Carter-Vickers trying to stop him, but their penalty appeals were rejected.

In the end, Iran exited the World Cup with a sense of disappointment as the USA made the knockout stages for the third time in four tournaments.

RESULTS

Group B

Iran 0 – 1 USA*

Wales 0 – 3 England*

*Qualified for last 16

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Arteta: Arsenal will face relegation fight, if…

Posted on Author Reporter

*Run of Chelsea, West Brom and Brighton ‘crucial’ for season Mikel Arteta has admitted to feeling the psychological strain of Arsenal’s dire predicament and accepts the next three matches will determine whether the club are dragged into a relegation battle. Arsenal are 15th in the Premier League, after taking five points from their past 10 games […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Chiellini gets the mind games going ahead final

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Giorgio Chiellini has really ramped up the mind games ahead of the Euro 2020 final against England this Sunday.   The veteran defender has definitely been one of the stars of the tournament, most recently making headlines for his treatment of Jordi Alba going into the penalty shootout in the semi-final, and overall jovial and […]
Sports

Atseye, Igbinovia renew rivalry as CBN Tennis enters semis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Veteran Henry Atseye will today continue rivalry with old foe Wilson Igbinovia as they clash in the CBN semi-final championship. Igbinovia defeated Atseye in the semi-final of Davnotch last week and he has vowed to maintain momentum today. Igbinovia defeated hard fighting Iloputa Ikechukwu 6/3 5/7 6/3 to reach the stage. The other semi-final will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica