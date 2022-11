Femi Ajala of Ikeja Golf Club, on Saturday, saw off the challenge of over 100 other golfers to win the star prize at the second edition of the DStv Premium Golf Day, which held at Ikeja Golf Club. Ajala’s stellar outing earned him a business class flight ticket to Dubai for a weekend stay at […]

Nottingham Forest have signed Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin for a club-record fee in the region of £17.5m. The 24-year-old joins Forest from the Bundesliga club on a five-year deal and becomes the newly-promoted Premier League side's first international signing of the summer. Awoniyi scored 20 goals in 43 games across all competitions

The most anticipated top of the table clash in Group B involving West African Giants Senegal and Guinea ended in a goalless draw in their second match of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam on Friday. Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Naby Keita were playing on opposite ends

