Sports

Qatar 2022: Ronaldo fumes as Serbia snatch draw with Portugal, Belgium held

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch before fulltime when he was denied a clear stoppage-time winner in a 2-2 draw in Serbia, while Belgium were held 1-1 by the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifiers on Saturday.
Ronaldo threw off the captain’s armband and headed for the tunnel when his effort was cleared by Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic after it had crossed the line, with Dutch referee Danny Makkelie waving play on, reports Reuters.
With no VAR in place to review the decision, Serbia held out for a draw having fought their way back into the match from two goals down in Belgrade.
The hosts looked to be down and out after Diogo Jota scored twice in the first half for Portugal, but Aleksandar Mitrovic reduced the deficit early in the second half to become his country’s top scorer with 39 goals in 63 appearances.
Filip Kostic made it 2-2 on the hour and the game ended in chaos as Nikola Milenkovic was shown a straight red card for a violent challenge.
The Serbs and Portugal both have four points in Group A, with Luxembourg third on three points after their shock 1-0 over Ireland in Dublin.
Gerson Rodrigues’s superb goal secured the upset victory that left the Irish bottom of the five-team group behind Azerbaijan.
In Group E, Romelu Lukaku cancelled out Lukas Provod’s opener to give Belgium a 1-1 draw away to group leaders Czech Republic. Belarus beat Estonia 4-2 to move into third place behind the Belgians.
TURKISH DRUBBING
Elsewhere teams continued to shine a light on human rights issues in Qatar.
Norwegian and Dutch players wore t-shirts highlighting their desire for change in Qatar, with Denmark saying they will join in the protests when they host Moldova on Sunday.
Norway’s protests did little to help their fortunes on the field as they were on the wrong end of a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Group G leaders Turkey.
Ozan Tufan scored twice for Turkey and Caglar Soyuncu added a header to outclass the Norwegians.
Netherlands bounced back from their defeat to the Turks in their opening qualifier by beating Latvia 2-0, with Steven Berghuis and Luuk De Jong getting the goals.
Montenegro beat Gibraltar 4-1 to go second in the group ahead of the Dutch and Norway.
Russia rose to the top of Group H thanks to two first-half goals from Artem Dzyuba in a 2-1 win over second-placed Slovenia while Croatia’s Luka Modric won his 135th cap as his side edged a 1-0 win over Cyprus.
Slovakia fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Malta, putting them in fourth place behind the Croats.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Pogba stunner takes Man Utd back to top

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Man City beat Villa Paul Pogba scored a superb winner as Manchester United reclaimed top spot in the Premier League by coming from behind for a club-record equalling away win at Fulham. In what is becoming a familiar pattern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on the road this season, they fell behind, with Ademola […]
Sports

Adekuoroye should be Olympic champion now, but our system is unhelpful –Igali

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, has opened up on his passion for football despite achieving greatness in wrestling, winning an Olympic Games gold medal for his adopted country, Canada. Excerpts… As an Olympic Games gold medallist, why did you have to return to Nigeria? The […]
Sports

FIFA approves maternity leave for women players

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

FIFA, the world football governing body, has approved 14 weeks maternity leave for women players.   The new development, which was proposed in November, was given approval by the FIFA council on Friday.   According to the council, a player’s club will be “obliged to reintegrate her after returning from maternity leave” and as well […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica