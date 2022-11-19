Qatar 2022: Ronaldo, Messi in last dance for World Cup glory

There is nothing left to be added to the medal collection of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo except World Cup silverware and either of them can cement his status as the Greatest of All Time by winning the premier competition with his national team in Qatar.

Realistically, this could be the last World Cup for the two of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen; by the time the next World Cup rolls by in July 2026, Ronaldo will be 41 and Messi 39 and might be too old to lead out Portugal or Argentina by then hence the need to make their swansong in the competition a glorious one. Despite eclipsing the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo De Lima in club football and individual accolades, neither Ronaldo nor Messi has sealed his spot as the Greatest of All Time because of the missing World Cup medal in their collections.

Ronaldo already has the big individual European Championship records – most tournaments played, most games, most goals – as well as winning Euro 2016. He is also the top-scoring player in men’s international football with 117 goals – including an iconic hat-trick in the last World Cup against Spain. The 37-year-old forward is one of football’s greats with exactly 700 club goals, more than 30 trophies and five Ballon d’Or titles Messi’s trajectory is similar to Ronaldo’s as the duo maintains the fiercest rivalry in world football. The Argentine has 695 goals for Barcelona and Paris St-Germain and a record seven Ballons d’Or. He finally won the Copa America at the most recent attempt. It is instructive to note that Messi is heading for this competition in the best possible circumstances compared to his rival Ronaldo who is enduring a turbulent buildup to the tournament.

After a lukewarm start to his career at PSG, Messi is enjoying one of his best seasons in the last five years in club football; he has flourished alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in PSG’s star-studded attack. He leads Ligue 1 in assists with 10 and, in all competitions, has scored 12 goals in 19 starts, none of them penalties.

The last time he had this many non-penalty goals by mid-November was the 2018-19 season. Messi is leading an Argentine side that has gone 35 games undefeated, dating back to July 2019: If they avoid defeat in the group stage, they will break the record of 37 games, held by Italy. Conversely, Ronaldo has seen the new season going in shambles for him; despite emerging as the third-highest scorer in the English Premier League last season and becoming Manchester United’s top scorer, he has suddenly found himself in the periphery of the squad under a new Manager Erik Ten Hag who has prioritised rebuilding a new team without reliance on the talismanic Portuguese. He made just four league starts through mid-November, scoring a single goal. The last time that happened was 19 years ago, his debut season in his first stint at United when he was a mere 18 years old.

This development does not sit well with him and he reacted with an explosive interview which has now put his career at Old Trafford up in smoke. It remains to be seen if this development will impact on his game in Qatar but Ronaldo is reputed for having a mentality that makes him thrive in the middle of adversity. Both Messi and Ronaldo will be keen on leading their teams in the final of this year’s World Cup at Doha’s Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18, and who knows if the debate about who is better between the duo will be rested in Qatar

