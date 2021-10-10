Qatar 2022: roundup: Denmark thrash Moldova to keep up perfect record

• Austria can still catch Scotland after beating Faroes

• Andriy Yarmolenko on target as Ukraine beat Finland

Denmark maintained their 100% record in Group F, with a 4-0 win in Moldova. Andreas Skov Olsen opened the scoring before Simon Kjær added a penalty. Christian Norgaard and Joakim Mæhle were also on target. Austria won 2-0 in the Faroe Islands to keep up their slim hopes of overtaking Scotland, who beat Israel 3-2 in a Hampden Park thriller.

First-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk gave Ukraine a 2-1 win over Finland in Group D. The West Ham forward Yarmolenko put the visitors ahead less than five minutes after kick-off when he drove home from 20 yards past the Finnish goalkeeper. Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki levelled for Finland in the 29th minute but Ukraine regained the lead minutes later with a goal from Yaremchuk.

France lead the group by four points from Ukraine, but Bosnia‑Herzegovina – 2-0 victors in Kazakhstan – are two points worse off with a game in hand.

Poland thrashed San Marino 5-0 in their Group I World Cup qualifier as Paulo Sousa’s side remain one point behind second-placed Albania, who defeated Hungary 1-0 in Budapest thanks to Armando Broja’s goal 10 minutes from time. England stay top of the group after strolling to a 5-0 win in Andorra.

Serbia boosted their hopes of reaching the finals after a moment of individual skill from striker Dusan Vlahovic gave them a barely deserved 1-0 win at Luxembourg in a turgid Group A qualifier. The Republic of Ireland won 3-0 in Azerbaijan in the group’s other game.

Alexander Isak scored a world-class goal to add to an Emil Forsberg penalty and a superb solo effort by Robin Quaison as Sweden cruised to a 3-0 win over Kosovo in Group B while Greece stay in the hunt thanks to a 2-0 win in Georgia.

Lithuania saw off Group C opponent Bulgaria 3-1 while Northern Ireland’s hopes are all but over following their 2-0 defeat in Switzerland.

In African qualifying, Morocco and Senegal moved to within one victory of advancing to the last phase of African World Cup qualifying after wins on Saturday put them in commanding positions in their qualifying groups.

Morocco beat Guinea Bissau 3-0 in Casablanca to open up a five-point lead in Group I and will secure top place if they beat Guinea in Rabat on Tuesday. Sadio Mané was among the scorers as Senegal beat their closest challengers, Namibia, 4-1 in Group H and if they do the same in the reverse fixture on Tuesday will also be assured of winning the group.

But the expected battle for supremacy in Group G remained tight at the halfway stage after South Africa won away in Ethiopia to keep one point ahead of Ghana, who were home victors over Zimbabwe.



