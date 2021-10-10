Sports

Qatar 2022: roundup: Denmark thrash Moldova to keep up perfect record

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

• Austria can still catch Scotland after beating Faroes

• Andriy Yarmolenko on target as Ukraine beat Finland

Denmark maintained their 100% record in Group F, with a 4-0 win in Moldova. Andreas Skov Olsen opened the scoring before Simon Kjær added a penalty. Christian Norgaard and Joakim Mæhle were also on target. Austria won 2-0 in the Faroe Islands to keep up their slim hopes of overtaking Scotland, who beat Israel 3-2 in a Hampden Park thriller.

First-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk gave Ukraine a 2-1 win over  Finland in Group D. The West Ham forward Yarmolenko put the visitors ahead less than five minutes after kick-off when he drove home from 20 yards past the Finnish goalkeeper. Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki levelled for Finland in the 29th minute but Ukraine regained the lead minutes later with a goal from Yaremchuk.

France lead the group by four points from Ukraine, but Bosnia‑Herzegovina – 2-0 victors in Kazakhstan – are two points worse off with a game in hand.

Poland thrashed San Marino 5-0 in their Group I World Cup qualifier as Paulo Sousa’s side remain one point behind second-placed Albania, who defeated Hungary 1-0 in Budapest thanks to Armando Broja’s goal 10 minutes from time. England stay top of the group after strolling to a 5-0 win in Andorra.

Serbia boosted their hopes of reaching the finals after a moment of individual skill from striker Dusan Vlahovic gave them a barely deserved 1-0 win at Luxembourg in a turgid Group A qualifier. The  Republic of Ireland won 3-0 in  Azerbaijan in the group’s other game.

Alexander Isak scored a world-class goal to add to an Emil Forsberg penalty and a superb solo effort by Robin Quaison as Sweden cruised to a 3-0 win over Kosovo in Group B while Greece stay in the hunt thanks to a 2-0 win in Georgia.

Lithuania saw off Group C opponent Bulgaria 3-1 while Northern Ireland’s hopes are all but over following their 2-0 defeat in Switzerland.

In African qualifying, Morocco and Senegal moved to within one victory of advancing to the last phase of African World Cup qualifying after wins on Saturday put them in commanding positions in their qualifying groups.

Morocco beat Guinea Bissau 3-0 in Casablanca to open up a five-point lead in Group I and will secure top place if they beat Guinea in Rabat on Tuesday. Sadio Mané was among the scorers as Senegal beat their closest challengers, Namibia, 4-1 in Group H and if they do the same in the reverse fixture on Tuesday will also be assured of winning the group.

But the expected battle for supremacy in Group G remained tight at the halfway stage after South Africa won away in Ethiopia to keep one point ahead of Ghana, who were home victors over Zimbabwe.

*Courtesy: Reuters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
Sports

Amaechi pledges support for military sports

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has pledged to support the forthcoming International Military Sports in Africa, proposed for Sahel region countries which was designed to promote peace through sports. Amaechi made the pledge, when a delegation led by the President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Brig. Gen. Maikano Abdullahi, paid […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Bafana, Black Stars with vital wins; Senegal, Morocco close in on progression

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Africa and Ghana secured vital wins on a busy day in Africa’s 2022 World Cup Qualification tournament, while Senegal and Morocco are on the verge of sealing progression into the final phase after dominant victories over Namibia and Guinea-Bissau respectively. Senegal have opened up a five-point lead at the top of Group H […]
Sports

Positive COVID-19 tests at Fulham put game at Spurs in doubt

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulham’s Premier League match at Tottenham on Wednesday is in doubt because of new coronavirus cases at the west London club. The fixture is due to kick-off at 18:00 GMT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reports the BBC. On Tuesday the latest round of Premier League coronavirus testing found 18 people had the virus – […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica