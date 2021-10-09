Sports

Qatar 2022: Rwandan Hakizimana is ref. for Nigeria, CAR clash

Rwandan official Louis Hakizimana has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as referee for Sunday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifying match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Les Fauves of the Central African Republic in Douala.

Hakizimana will be assisted by compatriots Ambroise Hakizimana (assistant referee 1), Dieudonne Mutuyimana (assistant referee 2) and Jean Claude Ishimwe (fourth official) at the game that kicks off 2pm Cameroon time at the Stade Japoma.

Eusebio Engono Nguema from Equatorial Guinea will be referee assessor for the day while Illou Mahamadou from Niger Republic will serve as match commissioner. Dr Moussa Baba Djaouro from Cameroon will be the medical officer.

The Super Eagles had their official training at the Stade Japoma de Douala from 4pm Cameroon time on Saturday and are looking forward to Sunday’s duel, days after the Les Fauves shocked them 1-0 in Lagos to collect all three points.

