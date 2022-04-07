Sports

Qatar 2022: Senate summons Dare, Pinnick, others over vandalisation of Stadium

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

The Senate has summoned Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, over the vandalisation of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja by hoodlums on March 29, after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The upper chamber equally invited the President of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF), Amaju Pinnick, and other agencies involved in the maintenance of the stadium. The resolutions were sequel to a Point of Order raised by Michael Nnachi (PDP-Ebonyi) during Wednesday’s plenary. TheSenatealsomandateditsCommittee on Sports and Youth Development to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the failure of the Eagles to qualify for the World Cup in spite of the numerous government support.

 

Our Reporters

