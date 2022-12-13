Sports

Qatar 2022 S’final: We expect a tough match –Scaloni

• It’s Argentina vs Croatia

• Messi vs Modric

 

Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni on Monday stated that the Qatar 2022 semifinal match against Croatia today (Tuesday) will be tough C r o a t i a defeated Argentina 3-0 in 2018 and the coach bel i eves that score will be an additional motivation for his team to take the match seriously. Scaloni said: “We expect a tough match and it’s against a really good team. They are a proper team, they play as a team and they will make things challenging. I don’t think we can go into comparisons with the previous World Cup but I am convinced they are a really good team. It will be a tough game.” “We won’t change our way of thinking. Everyone knows this is a football match and we will give it all on the pitch  Sometimes luck can be with your side or not. It is a crucial match, especially for our people, but this is football and sometimes the best team does not win.” ” O u r w h o l e country is backing us but there is a long way to go. We need to focus entirely on tomorrow’s match, it will be a tough one.” “All Argentinians are hopeful. We play for all of our people. We are so appreciative of the Argentina fans, we know how much it costs to come all the way over here. We know what is expected of us. Regarding Croatia, they have a specific style and I don’t think they will change that.” Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico, speaking on PSG forward, and teammate Lionel Messi, said: “For us he is our captain, our leader. He is the one pushing us, motivating us. He is a special advantage on the pitch, we know we have Lionel Messi and it is motivation for us. We are all working together to achieve our dreams and we can with Messi by our side.”

 

