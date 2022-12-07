Sports

Qatar 2022: Shaqiri apologises to Swiss fans after chastening defeat by Portugal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri apologised to their fans after they were dumped out of the World Cup in humiliating fashion as they suffered a 6-1 defeat to a rampant Portugal in the last 16 at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick, with Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also on the scoresheet as Portugal put Switzerland to the sword to storm into their first World Cup quarterfinal since 2006.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched Cristiano Ronaldo and was rewarded with a far slicker and more artful display from his team than anything they had shown in the group stages as Switzerland were outplayed in every part of the pitch.

“Today we have to apologise to all Switzerland fans in the name of the team. That was not our true face tonight,” Shaqiri said.

“We’re very disappointed. We were shown our limits tonight. The coach gave us a plan but it did not work out for us. We lost the game already in the first half and were always a step too late.”

Swiss coach Murat Yakin, whose contract with the national team runs for two more years, said Portugal had caught his side by surprise.

“We must accept this defeat and congratulate Portugal,” he said. They were the best team this evening. They surprised us.”

“We lost a game today but that doesn’t mean we have to be too pessimistic and criticise everything. The team has shown great team spirit.

“But this defeat hurts. The score and the manner of the loss sadden me.”

Switzerland have not reached the last eight at the World Cup since 1954, but Yakin added that his side could take pride in their journey in Qatar and would have to find a way to keep moving forward.

“We only lost one game, why should we question everything?” he said. “It’s true that we didn’t meet our fans’ expectations but we can look back on our journey in this World Cup with pride.

“Now we have to look to the future.”

Swiss keeper Yann Sommer said they had not been mentally strong enough during the match.

“We did not show the mentality we usually bring onto the pitch,” he added. “It’s a very bitter evening. We gave Portugal far too much space. I didn’t look too good either in a few situations.

“This is not the way to survive against such opponents.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NWF intensify preparations for 1st Gov. Diri National Wrestling Championships

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has continued to dot the i’s and cross the t’s in readiness for the forthcoming maiden Gov. Diri National Wrestling Championships, which will be staged in Yenagoa – the Bayelsa State capital – from April 27 to May 3. No fewer than 300 athletes and officials from across the 36 […]
Sports

‘More mature’ Lukaku could make Chelsea return against Arsenal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Romelu Lukaku says he has matured as a player as he prepares for his Chelsea return. Lukaku, 28, spent three years at the club between 2011 and 2014 before spells at Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan. The Blues re-signed him from Inter in a club-record £97.5m deal last week, reports the BBC. “Maturity has […]
Sports

Ex-international slams Eagles goalies for costly errors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some comical errors have seen Nigeria concede a few cheap and costly goals in crucial matches lately Former Nigeria international Bassey Akpan has chided Super Eagles goalkeepers for their many mistakes that have cost the team dearly in recent matches. Msakni’s long-range strike managed to creep past Maduka Okoye in goal during the 2021 Africa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica