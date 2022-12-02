Sports

Qatar 2022: S’Korea through after dramatic late win

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea a sensational injury-time victory over Portugal that meant they beat Uruguay to a last-16 place on goals scored.

Hwang ran onto Son Heung-min’s pass in the 91st minute to round off a rapid break and start wild celebrations from his side’s fans in the stands, reports the BBC.

South Korea had needed to win to stand any chance of joining Portugal in the knockout stage, but even following the final whistle, their progress was not secured.

Players and supporters alike watched the final moments of Uruguay’s game with Ghana, knowing another goal for the South American side would send them out.

When that 2-0 win was confirmed, a huge roar went around Education City Stadium, and South Korea were able to start the party for real.

RESULTS

GROUP H

South Korea* 2-1 Portugal*

Ghana 0-2 Uruguay

 

