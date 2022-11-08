Sports

Qatar 2022: Sodje, Esu lament Eagles’ absence

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya and Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

*Agali blames change of coach for failure

 

Former Super Eagles international, Sam Sodje and Veteran Coach, Godfrey Esu, said it iwas unfortunate that Nigeria would not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing out to Ghana in the final playoffs.

Sodje said with the form of some of our players, it is so bad that the players won’t be able to showcase their talents for the world to see. “It’s unfortunate that we are not going to be at the World Cup,” Sodje said.

“We are at the moment having several players doing well in Europe, (Ademola) Lukman and (Victor) Osimhen doing well in Serie A, so many young talents coming through. “Really bad that we are not going to be in Qatar, the world will not see these players on display, it is just a shame that we are not going and I feel for the players.”

For Esu, he is yet to overcome the shock of Super Eagles’ failure to be at the World Cup, saying; that it is a sign that all is not well with Nigerian football while adding that the effects will be felt on the country’s football development and ranking by the World body.

He added: “It’s quite unfortunate that we’ll be missing the aura associated with the World Cup. When you look around the country, you will discover that not many people are discussing the competition which will kick off in few weeks’ time.

“Assuming we’re going to Qatar, by now you will be feeling the impact everywhere and a lot of discussions will be going on with stickers, T-shirts and souvenirs being sold everywhere but now nobody is doing that which is regrettable.”

Meanwhile, another exinternational, Victor Agali, said the change of leadership (Gernot Rohr to Austin Eguavoen) just before the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon affected the team.

Agali said it was a wrong time to let go of the previous management and get Eguavoen involve, as he said they would have waited because the manager was still on course for qualification.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Tallen calls on corporate Nigeria to support women football

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen, has called on Corporate Nigeria to support the country’s women football, saying the task of empowering the girl/ child belongs to everybody.   Speaking when officials of Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) led by its chairperson, Aisha Falode, and its Chief Operating Officer, Dupe Shabi, visited her Abuja office on […]
Sports

Raducanu’s US Open defence ends at first hurdle

Posted on Author Reporter

*Venus not looking past doubles with Serena after exit   Emma Raducanu’s US Open title defence fell at the first hurdle as she lost in straight sets to France’s Alize Cornet. Raducanu, 19, stunned the world by winning the major as a teenage qualifier, but her return to court at Flushing Meadows was less memorable. […]
Sports

US Open: Djokovic wins, inches closer to Slam Wrap; Zverev advances

Posted on Author Reporter

  World number one Novak Djokovic moved five matches from completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years by advancing to the third round of the US Open on Friday. The 34-year-old Serbian cruised past 121st-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to book a third-round date with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica