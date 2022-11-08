Qatar 2022: Sodje, Esu lament Eagles’ absence

*Agali blames change of coach for failure

Former Super Eagles international, Sam Sodje and Veteran Coach, Godfrey Esu, said it iwas unfortunate that Nigeria would not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing out to Ghana in the final playoffs.

Sodje said with the form of some of our players, it is so bad that the players won’t be able to showcase their talents for the world to see. “It’s unfortunate that we are not going to be at the World Cup,” Sodje said.

“We are at the moment having several players doing well in Europe, (Ademola) Lukman and (Victor) Osimhen doing well in Serie A, so many young talents coming through. “Really bad that we are not going to be in Qatar, the world will not see these players on display, it is just a shame that we are not going and I feel for the players.”

For Esu, he is yet to overcome the shock of Super Eagles’ failure to be at the World Cup, saying; that it is a sign that all is not well with Nigerian football while adding that the effects will be felt on the country’s football development and ranking by the World body.

He added: “It’s quite unfortunate that we’ll be missing the aura associated with the World Cup. When you look around the country, you will discover that not many people are discussing the competition which will kick off in few weeks’ time.

“Assuming we’re going to Qatar, by now you will be feeling the impact everywhere and a lot of discussions will be going on with stickers, T-shirts and souvenirs being sold everywhere but now nobody is doing that which is regrettable.”

Meanwhile, another exinternational, Victor Agali, said the change of leadership (Gernot Rohr to Austin Eguavoen) just before the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon affected the team.

Agali said it was a wrong time to let go of the previous management and get Eguavoen involve, as he said they would have waited because the manager was still on course for qualification.

