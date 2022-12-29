Sports

Qatar 2022: Stakeholders reaffirm fight against under-aged betting

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup already done and dusted with Argentina winning the trophy, betting stakeholders reaffirmed that there was no room for under-aged betting in Nigeria. This affirmation was made recently when sports betting giant, iLot Bet Nigeria rewarded users of their platform with mouth-watering gifts in Lagos.

Giving consumers a chance to not only enjoy watching their favourite players and teams at the tournament, the platform also gave users something to cheer for as many won big at the recent iLot predict and win a car promo. Making sports betting safer for everyone, the platform, which prides itself on its transparency and fairness to users recently presented the star prize of a brand-new Toyota car to the winner of the promo, Ibrahim Umar.

At a well-attended event held in Ikeja, six fans went home with the latest iPhones, while others won other gift items right there at the venue. Speaking at the event, iLot’s managing director, Uma Ntima, said they are in Nigeria to stay and want users to stick with them and help them grow. Promising that this was just a tip of the iceberg, he said next year’s winners would win all-expense paid trips amongst other star prizes.

 

