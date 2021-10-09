Sports

Qatar 2022: Super Eagles arrive Douala ahead of crunch CAR reverse fixture

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have arrived Douala, Cameroon ahead of the crunch reverse fixture against the Central African Republic (CAR) billed for Sunday afternoon.

CAR ran out 1-0 victors in the first leg played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, shocking the football world.

Ranked 124th in the world, CAR sits on the third position in the table (Group C) and will hope for a repeat performance against a Super Eagles side raring to write their wrongs from the Thursday encounter.

Pictures of their arrival were shared on the official Facebook page of the Super Eagles with the caption “Touch down, Douala. Training in a bit.”

Kelechi Iheanacho, who had an injury scare in the first leg, trained with his teammates before they depared the country and was part of the team that arrived Douala Saturday afternoon.

