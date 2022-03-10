Qatar 2022 ticket not negotiable, says Fanny Amun

Former U-17 winning coach, Fanny Amun, has said the Super Eagles must beat Ghana and qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Speaking with our correspondent, Amun said the qualification for the Mundial was not negotiable as he called on the players to win back the heart of Nigerians after their second round elimination at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. He also charged the Nigeria Football Federation to give the team an enabling template for the team to thrive and secure the ticket at the expense of their opponent. “Any match involving Nigeria and Ghana is always tough,” he said.

“The two countries did not do too well at AFCON and so we should take this very seriously. We are both wounded and need this ticket to bounce back and win the heart of fans. “The players must double their efforts together with the coaches but more importantly, the NFF must put up an enabling template to guarantee success. “Let me emphasise that Qatar 2022 ticket is a joint task that must be done and not the responsibility of the federation alone.

We must all rise to support the coaches, the NFF and the players. “The ticket is not negotiable because Nigerians cannot afford to experience the crises of 2005 that affected the qualification depriving us a place at the 2006 FIFA World Cup finals in Germany.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...