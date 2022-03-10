Sports

Qatar 2022 ticket not negotiable, says Fanny Amun

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Former U-17 winning coach, Fanny Amun, has said the Super Eagles must beat Ghana and qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Speaking with our correspondent, Amun said the qualification for the Mundial was not negotiable as he called on the players to win back the heart of Nigerians after their second round elimination at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. He also charged the Nigeria Football Federation to give the team an enabling template for the team to thrive and secure the ticket at the expense of their opponent. “Any match involving Nigeria and Ghana is always tough,” he said.

“The two countries did not do too well at AFCON and so we should take this very seriously. We are both wounded and need this ticket to bounce back and win the heart of fans. “The players must double their efforts together with the coaches but more importantly, the NFF must put up an enabling template to guarantee success. “Let me emphasise that Qatar 2022 ticket is a joint task that must be done and not the responsibility of the federation alone.

We must all rise to support the coaches, the NFF and the players. “The ticket is not negotiable because Nigerians cannot afford to experience the crises of 2005 that affected the qualification depriving us a place at the 2006 FIFA World Cup finals in Germany.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Adepoju, Kanoute seek more Africans in Spanish league

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Two Africans who made their mark playing in the Spanish League during their career, Mutiu Adepoju and Frédéric Kanouté, has expressed their desire to see more African players in the league.   Making this assertion during a Zoom conference to celebrate the 90th anniversary of LaLiga, the duo said they are looking forward to seeing […]
Sports

La Liga: Atletico capitulate against Valencia, Real Sociedad reclaim top spot

Posted on Author Reporter

  Atletico Madrid conceded in the 92nd and 96th minutes on Sunday to surrender a two-goal lead and draw 3-3 away at Valencia in La Liga. Atletico let another two points slip away at Mestalla before Real Sociedad reclaimed top spot with a 2-0 win away at Osasuna. Luis Suarez’s opener was cancelled out by […]
Sports

Liverpool in talks to sign Olympiakos’ left-back for £11.7m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Liverpool are in talks to sign Greece leftback Kostas Tsimikas for 13m euros (£11.7m) from Olympiakos.   The Premier League champions have turned their attention to the 24-year-old after having a £10m bid for Norwich’s Jamal Lewis rejected. It is understood they were prepared to go to £12m for Lewis but the Canaries wanted significantly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica