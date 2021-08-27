Sports

Qatar 2022: Togolese officials to take charge of Nigeria, Liberia clash

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as CAF approves 5,000 fans for
Nigeria v Liberia

World football-governing body, FIFA has appointed Togolese official, Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe as the referee for next Friday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match between Nigeria and Liberia scheduled for the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Day 1 clash between the Super Eagles and the Lone Star will commence at 5pm Nigeria time, with Attiogbe to be assisted on the lines by compatriots Komlan Domenyo Adiwotso (assistant referee 1), Limna Kabassima (assistant referee 2) and Yelebodom Gado Bodjona (fourth official).

FIFA has also appointed Munkaila Nassam Adam from Ghana as Match Commissioner, while Abdellah El Achiri from Morocco will serve as Referee Assessor.

The match officials are expected to arrive in Lagos on Wednesday, while the delegation of Lone Star is scheduled to land on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the 5,000-capacity Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena on the island of Mindelo will host the Day 2 clash between the Super Eagles and the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.

That game will hold on Tuesday,  September 7, with the Super Eagles set to fly out of Lagos aboard a chartered jet on Monday, September 6 and return to Nigeria immediately after the match.

And in a related development, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to have only 5,000 spectators at next week’s FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. The NFF had applied to have 12,000 spectators at the venue.

“As it is known, we would like to reiterate that the CAF and FIFA covid-19 match protocols clearly state that all matches must be played behind closed doors. Nonetheless, CAF analysed and assessed your request from a medical, stadium requirements compliance, and safety & security perspective in your venue. Accordingly, a decision has been taken to exceptionally allow the presence of 5,000 spectators in the aforementioned match,” CAF wrote in the letter signed by Raul Chipenda, Development Director.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FIRST AFRICAN TITLE WINNER IN EUROPE, EGBO: BEING BLACK IN ALBANIA IS TOUGH BUT I’M A FIGHTER

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ndubuisi Egbo, became the first Nigerian and African coach to win a league title in Europe after leading KF Tirana to the Albanian top division title. Speaking during an interview on a sports WhatsApp group, NSM Rebranded, and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the former Julius Berger goalie said Nigeria doesn’t have […]
Sports

Eaglets’ job: Babangida slams NFF for overlooking Finidi

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Tijani Babangida has berated the Nigeria Football Federation for the treatment meted out at his former national teammate Finidi George regarding the national U-17 team Golden Eaglets.   The federation last Friday announced appointments into various junior national teams including the vacant post in the Golden Eaglets.   Finidi was roundly touted for the […]
Sports

Nigeria Powerlifting Federation partners FG to engage Nigerian youths

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Powerlifting Federation (NPF) has revealed that the federation is set to partner the Ministry of Youth and Sports and all stakeholders in sports development through constant competitions to engage Nigerian youths.   Speaking in a press conference in Abuja, the President of the federation and US-based Nigerian Professional International Powerlifter, Sunday Erepadei, a.k.a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica