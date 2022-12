Qatar 2022 top goalscorers

In t e r Milan h a v e joined in the race to land Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu as the Serie A side identified the KRC Genk star as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez. Sanchez joined the Nerazzurri in 2019 initially on loan from Manchester United and made the move permanent at the […]

Former Super Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh, has expressed disappointment over the tactical approach of Manchester City’s coach, Pep Guardiola, to the Champions League final loss to Chelsea on Saturday. The former Juventus midfielder on Twitter said Chelsea deserved the win as he praised N’golo Kante and Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, for their performance […]

Super Falcons defence stalwart, Onome Ebi, says the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s tournament is a good initiative ahead of the Women Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifying campaign. Ebi, star player for FC Minsk of Belarus, who is excited about the tournament said it would help the six nations taking part in it to prepare […]

5 goals Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 3 assists, 570 minutes played Kylian Mbappe (France) – 2 assists, 477 minutes played 4 goals Julian Alvarez (Argentina) – 0 assists, 364 minutes played Olivier Giroud (France) – 0 assists, 383 minutes played 3 goals Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) * Alvaro Morata (Spain) * Marcus Rashford (England) * Enner Valencia (Ecuador) * Bukayo Saka (England) * Richarlison (Brazil) * Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) * 2 goals Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) * Harry Kane (England) * Niclas Fullkrug (Germany) * Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) * Mehdi Taremi (IR Iran) * Neymar (Brazil) * Robert Lewandowski (Poland) * Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) * Rafael Leao (Portugal) * Kai Havertz (Germany) * Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay) * Ritsu Doan (Japan) * Ferran Torres (Spain) * Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) * Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) * Salem Al-Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) * Cho Guesung (Korea Republic) * Breel Embolo (Switzerland) * Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) * Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) *Top assisters at Qatar 2022 See which players have set up the most goals at Qatar 2022 and watch videos on the best assists from previous FIFA World Cups. FIFA Check out the leading assisters at Qatar 2022 See who created the most goals at previous FIFA World Cups Watch videos on the best assists at several editions Qatar 2022 top assisters Bruno Fernandes (3) * Antoine Griezmann (3) Harry Kane (3) * Lionel Messi (3) Jordi Alba (2) * Diogo Dalot (2) * Ousmane Dembele (2) Denzel Dumfries (2) * Joao Felix (2) * Phil Foden (2) * Raphael Guerreiro (2) * Theo Hernandez (2) Davy Klaassen (2) * Kylian Mbappe (2) Mislav Orsic (2) Ivan Perisic (2) Christian Pulisic (2) * Dusan Tadic (2) * Vinicius Junior (2) * Andrija Zivkovic (2) *

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica