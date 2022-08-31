Qatar 2022: UBA partners Visa on all-expense paid trip to World Cup

United Bank for Africa Plc, Africa’s global bank, has announced its partnership with Visa, the official payment services partner of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, to reward its customers with grand prospects that will see four lucky winners win tickets for an all-expense-paid trip to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup matches live coupled with a chance to win other amazing prizes. The campaign, which will run from August to September 2022, will reward four loyal customers, including two debit and two prepaid customers with an all-expense paid trip to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup matches.

Each winner is entitled to have one person accompany them on the trip as one package covers for two people — a winner and a loved one — thanks to Visa. “As the countdown to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 gathers momentum, with football lovers all geared up in excitement, UBA, understanding the passion of Nigerians as it relates to football, decided to partner Visa, the official payment services partner of FIFA World Cup, so as ensure that our loyal customers enjoy the very best of the football mundial,” said, Head of Digital Banking, Kayode Ishola. According to him, “our commitment to reward and pamper loyal customers, who will be treated to an invaluable and unforgettable experience inclusive of flights, Visas, five-star accommodation, and tickets to watch the FIFA World Cup as well an opportunity to enjoy so much more with Visa card through the UBA-Visa x FIFA World Cup Customer Reward, thanks to Visa.

“In order to qualify, the first two Naira Visa Debit Cardholders to spend a minimum of N750,000 and the first two Dollar Visa Prepaid Card holders to spend a minimum of $5,000 within two months (August to September) will stand a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. “New customers can open a UBA account by dialing 91920# or visit the nearest UBA branch to open a new account and request a Naira Debit Visa Card or Dollar Prepaid Card for a chance to win and win big” He further said: “We realise that a lot of our customers love football, and we feel giving them this treasured experience while they are pampered in far-away Qatar is the way to go. These are the moments that make football such a passionate sport and we want to share these moments and experiences with our loyal Visa customers across Nigeria and Africa.”

