Qatar 2022: Watkins scores on debut as England ease past San Marino

England’s World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign started with a predictably routine stroll to victory against San Marino at Wembley.
The side rooted to the bottom of the FIFA world rankings at 210 were never going to be anything other than an easy target for England, even with captain Harry Kane starting on the bench, and so it proved in this one-sided qualifier behind closed doors, reports the BBC.
England were encamped in San Marino territory for the entire game and the only disappointment for manager Gareth Southgate will be the fact their finishing was very poor.
They should have inflicted a much heavier loss on their besieged opponents, the highlight being a late goal for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins on debut after he came on as a substitute.
James Ward-Prowse’s first goal for England, swept in from Ben Chilwell’s low cross, gave them the lead after 14 minutes before Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the advantage seven minutes later with a header from a fine Reece James delivery.
Raheem Sterling, who looked desperate to score from the start, added the third before half-time when his shot was deflected in at the near post and Calvert-Lewin scored his second with a simple finish, laid on by Jesse Lingard, eight minutes after the break.
Southgate’s side lost rhythm after four interval substitutions but Watkins got in on the act with a crisp low finish to mark his first cap with a goal seven minutes from time after he came on for two-goal Calvert-Lewin.
One San Marino player to emerge with huge credit was goalkeeper Elia Benedettini, who made a string of superb saves from Chilwell, Mason Mount, Lingard and Ward-Prowse as England made the expected winning start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

