Sports

Qatar 2022: We don’t fear German Machine – Japan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Japan will not fear Germany in their World Cup opener on Wednesday despite Asian teams enduring a torrid tournament so far, striker Takuma Asano says.

Hosts Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador in Sunday’s opening game and were outplayed, while Iran were on the wrong end of a 6-2 thumping by England the next day.

Lightning-quick forward Asano is convinced Japan will not suffer the same fate when they take on the Germans in Group E and said the Blue Samurai have “nothing to fear”.

“For sure there is a difference in the level of Asian teams compared to Europe and South America, and we’re still not there yet,” said the Bochum striker.

“But you never know what’s going to happen at a tournament like this.

“You need lots of qualities like technique and tactics but the senior players keep telling me that the thing you need when it counts is to be the team that really wants it.”

Japan have eight players at Bundesliga clubs in their squad and insist they will have no inferiority complex when they take to the pitch in Doha.

Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who plays in the Premier League with Arsenal, said Japan will need to be pragmatic but admitted their priority is not to concede goals.

“I don’t think we need to give them too much respect,” said Tomiyasu.

“Of course we have to be realistic at times. I think we will need to adjust the balance depending on what happens in the match.”

Japan have also been drawn with Costa Rica and Spain in a tough Group E.

The four-times Asian champions have never gone further than the second roud of a World Cup but forward Takumi Minamino is not daunted by the quality of the opposition in Qatar.

“Most of Japan’s players play overseas and we’re competing with players from around the world,” said the former Liverpool man, who is now at Monaco.

“With Japan, our opponents might be ranked higher than us, but that just gives us an underdog mindset and that’s how we’re approaching it.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

8,000 Athletes for Edo 2020 Festival –Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The much postponed Edo National Sports Festival will go ahead as planned from April 2nd- 14th with 8,000 atheletes taking part, Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare has assured. Speaking in Benin on Friday after undergoing a tour of facilities and a meeting with Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, Chief Dare Said […]
Sports

Serie A: In-form Lookman fires Atalanta to Sassuolo win, Vlahovic gives Juve reprieve

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ademola Lookman helped Atalanta take temporary lead of Serie A with the decisive goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo, while Dusan Vlahovic fired crisis-club Juventus to a 1-0 success over Torino. Nigeria forward Lookman continued his positive start to life in Italy seconds after halftime in Bergamo with his third goal in […]
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Abdullahi, Onyekuru, others hit Lagos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Omonia of Cyprus midfielder, Shehu Abdullahi, led other players including three invited home-based players to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the country’s Africa Cup of  Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho later this month. There were uncertainties concerning the availability of some of the players due to the restrictions on travelling occasioned by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica