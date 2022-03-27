Sports

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Eguavoen taunt Ghana ahead Abuja clash

Super Eagles interim manager, Austin Eguavoen, continued to taunt the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the team’s Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled for Abuja, the Nigeria capital on Tuesday March 29, as he look forward to a win against the country’s fiercest rival.

During the post match meeting after the Eagles goalless draw in the first leg of the qualifier competed in Kumasi, Ghana, a Ghanaian journalist revealed that the Black Stars defeated Nigeria in Lagos after securing a goalless draw at home, Eguavoen however taunted him, saying he was only aware of recent result.

 

According to the journalist, Nigeria drew 0-0 with Ghana in 1973 while going on to win the second leg 2-0 in Lagos, as he asked if the coach feared a repeat.

 

The manager on his part however told him that he was only aware of the 2001 result where the Super Eagles returned to Nigeria to secure a handsome win.

 

“1973, I was 8 years old so maybe I don’t remember, what I remember was 2001 with late Shaibu Amodu we drew 0-0 in Ghana and won 3-0 in Port Harcourt,” he said.

 

A win in the game on Tuesday will see the Super Eagles securing a passage to the World cup in Qatar with any other results from goal draw and a loss allowing a passage for Ghana.

 

