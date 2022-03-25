Sports

Qatar 2022 World Cup: It’s crunch time as B’Stars host Eagles in Kumasi

Posted on

The 40,000 capacity Baba Yara Stadium is venue of one of the biggest football rivalries in Africa today as Nigeria and Ghana clash in one the playoffs for the five African slots for the FIFA World Cup billed for November. Any match involving the two sides is always massive because of the rivalry between both countries over the years. A friendly match is as important as competitive tie when it comes to Ghana/ Nigeria. Incidentally, the two countries did not perform up to expectations at the recently held Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and so this fixture is a make-or-break tie with only one winner expected to emerge.

With the Mundial ticket at stake in today’s game and the return leg billed for Abuja on March 29 are expected to be explosive. The Ghanaians are banking on the invisibility of the Baba Yara Stadium to beat Eagles today with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as inspiration. The home team will however file out without Edmund Addo and Baba Rahman.

Coach Otto Addo will rely on collective play of the Black Stars and the fans to get result in this encounter. Interim Eagles Manager, Austin Eguavoen however has an array of stars to rely on this evening Redhot Napoli striker is the main man expected to give the home side headache. With four goals in the last two matches for his team, Osimhen is the man to watch in this fixture. Moses Simon, Ademola Lukman and Kelechi Iheanacho are other players who could make the Nigerian team tick. With the absence of Wilfred Ndidi due to injury, France-based Innocent Bonke is expected to be the shield of the defenders in this encounter while Joe Aribo or Oghenekaro Etebo play as box-to-box midfielder. The set-up of the defence by Eguavoen and his men is crucial in the away tie because the Black Stars will be all out for goals. The defence must be disciplined to avoid free kicks which the Ghanaians are good with especially as Eagles goalies are average. A highly entertaining match is anticipated with goals likely to be scored by both sides.

 

Our Reporters

