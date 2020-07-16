Sports

Qatar 2022 World Cup kicks off Nov 21

Posted on Author Nurudeen Obalola Comment(0)

…as FIFA releases fixtures schedule for Mundial

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December, world football governing body FIFA announced on Wednesday. The 2022 edition will be held in November and December, as against the normal June and July, in order to avoid the harsh Qatari summer, which is not ideal for football. It will also be the first World Cup to be hosted in the Middle East. The 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium will be the venue for the opening match which will feature hosts Qatar, while the Lusail Stadium, which boasts an 80,000 capacity, will host the final.

The 2022 World Cup will feature 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four teams each. According to the FIFA schedule published on their official website, the group stages will last 12 days, with four matches played each day. The round of 16 matches will be played from 3 December to 6 December, the quarter- finals on 9 December and 10 December, the semi-finals on 13 December and 14 December, the third-place match and final on December 17 and December 18 .

While the final tournament itself has not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the qualifying schedule has been altered in all the confederations after football was disrupted for at least three months. Normally, qualifiers are concluded the year before the World Cup but the ones for Qatar will run into 2022. The draw for the final tournament will be held in April 2022.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man City thump Magpies; wins for Burnley, Sheffield Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City returned to winning ways in style by thrashing hapless Newcastle at Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side were surprisingly beaten at Southampton in their previous Premier League game but two goals in the opening 20 minutes against the Magpies effectively settled this contest. Gabriel Jesus ended his nine-game goal drought by converting from […]
Sports

Ramos scores as Real Madrid move closer to title

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Sergio Ramos scored the only goal for a second consecutive game as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.   Ramos slammed home a penalty – just as he did on Thursday against Getafe – after Dani Garcia fouled Marcelo in a decision given by VAR. […]
Sports

Quadri to defend crown next year

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Women and men singles defending champions Dina Meshref and Aruna Quadri will have to wait till 2021 to defend their titles as the African Table Tennis Federation have officially confirmed the postponement of this year’s ITTF-Africa Senior Championships which serves as th   e continental qualification for the World Championship has been shifted to 2021. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: