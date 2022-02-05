Qatar 2022 World Cup: Omokaro, Okosieme, EboIgbe call for continuity in Eagles

Former Nigerian Internationals Bright Omokaro, Ndubuisi Okosieme, and Sunday Ebiogbe have called for continuity in the Super Eagles technical crew. In separate interviews with our reporter, the trio called on the Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick and his team to forget the idea of hiring a foreign technical adviser for the Super Eagles, adding that the team needs continuity to be able to do well at the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Omokaro believes the Eagles were unlucky to have crashed out of the tournament in the round of 16 and enjoined the NFF to keep the technical crew for the World Cup qualifiers and the tournament proper, “Despite our exit from the Nations Cup in the second stage, it is good to give credits to the Austin Eguavoen- led squad.

In football, you win some and lose some. The fact that we were eliminated by Tunisia does not mean that Super Eagles did not play ball, they were unlucky not to have made use of the opportunity they had in the first 45 minutes of the encounter. I would say that this team needs continuity, they are young and dynamic, they are very disciplined; they have high respect for the coaches and managers, so I feel if they continue they will do very well at the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar.”

Okosieme insisted the rsthwile manager Gernot Rohr left the side in a bad shape and the revival was evident in the way the team played in Cameroon and the NFF must not puncture the rhythm with another change of guard. “I think Eguavoen should be allowed to continue with the team. You will agree with me that the former manager Gernot Rohr, left the team in tattered and within a short period Eguavoen was able to gather the boys went to Nations Cup played three matches winning all. “The fact they loss 1-0 to Tunisia in the Round of 16 does not mean they are bad; things like that happen in the game.

So I’m of the view that if Eguavoen and his crew are allowed to continue, there is the possibility of the Eagles doing well in subsequent outings,”| he said. In the same vein, Ebiogbe, who has been down with stroke for the past six years said: “Why do Nigerians look down on indigenous coaches, are these white people more qualified than us. I think NFF should leave Eguavoen to continue with the job.

I believe the Eagles have learnt some lessons from the Tunisia defeat. We have a World play-off against Ghana in March, considering the kind of environment we operate in, there is no magic a foreign manager will do so the best thing is to allow Eguavoen to carry on with the job because he already understands the players. “Despite the fact that Black Stars of Ghana were booted out of AFCON competition in early stage does not make them a weak side, Ghana and Nigeria have always been rivals in Africa, so Nigeria must give room for continuity so that we would have a better side during the World Cup. What I think the NFF should do is to look for a technically deep ex- International to work with Eguavoen.”

