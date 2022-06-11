Qatar 2022 World cup ouster: Eagles lacked technical depth against Ghana –Omok aro

Bright Omokaro is a former Nigerian international, erstwhile Bendel Insurance coach, one-time 3SC handler and now CEO of Oasis Football Academy based in Benin-City, Edo State. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he bares his mind on the current dwindling gfortune of Nigerian football. Excerpts:

Till now football fans in Nigeria are still in shock over the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Who do we blame for it, NFF, the technical crew, players or the government?

For me, it is very painful that Nigeria won’t have the national flag hoisted in Qatar. Nigeria as you know is a big football nation but it has happened there is nothing we can do about it. Back to your question, I don’t want to put the blame on any department of the team, I would say it is for everybody. We have a football house that determines what happens with football, so whatever it is, they should be able to take responsibility for things and work hard to make sure things go the right way. From the outset, a lot of things had been crippled with the way we had refused to build formidable teams for this country in all categories.

I played in my primary and secondary school days.’ I played academicals, from the first junior national team to the senior national team. I grew through the ranks, you can see the cadre, is not easy, football is a magnet. So if you have people there who do not have the rudiments, things would always go the wrong way. For us to get it right, we need to go back to base, it doesn’t take time. Those in the Glass House must do the right thing. A medical doctor cannot do the job of a lawyer, so football must be left for professionals to manage.

Why is it that the NFF doesn’t have confidence in local coaches, and what’s the ways out?

If the foundation of a building is not well established or structured, the house will crumble. If you take a critical look at the coaches employed to handle our teams, particularly the Super Eagles, they don’t know anything about coaching. Just look at what Genot Rohr did to our football, is he a coach, and what is his pedigree in coaching? Apart from Clemens Westerhof, Otto Gloria and Manfred Horner, others just come to Nigeria to collect their pension. You find out that these coaches I mentioned went around to watch our local league.

They didn’t depend on already made players who play in Fourth Division clubs in Europe. If I’m a player under a team, and I notice there is going to be a scout or a National team manager coming to watch us, I will play my heart out because I know what it will benefit me if they see me as a good material for the national team. These are what all these foreigners who call themselves coaches don’t do.

They are only interested in wasting our money on unprofitable trips abroad in the name of going to monitor players, while there are hundreds of local players here far better than those guys in Europe. And when you ask them how he got his contract, they will tell you that they don’t know how he got there.

Are you comfortable with the hiring and firing system of the NFF?

Of course, it is not a permanent job, but if a Nigerian coach does most of these things foreign coaches do before you know it NFF will sack such a coach. If a Nigerian coach is employed today and when things are not working to their taste tomorrow such a person is fired. But they cannot do it to the foreign coaches because of the contracts they give to them. So they are just wasting our time and our talent. In our days, people were happy to play football, and people were equally happy to come to the stadium to watch quality football. But today, people will tell you there is one guy who plays football in Italy, and when you bring him to the pitch, you will discover that he doesn’t even know the basics of football and these are the people you invite to wear the colours of the national team.

Are you saying that the idea of inviting ready-made players to play for national teams should stop?

I’m not saying they should stop inviting them, during our days, you see quality players coming from Europe to fight for shirts. Now all these crops of players that come from Europe to play for Super Eagles, the question is how many of them play regularly in their clubs that you watch weekly that you can yes this guy is good? When the late Okaraji (Sam) came from Europe to join us, Sunday Eboigbe and I saw something good in him and immediately he made the squad because he was extremely talented and good. He was also a very humble person. He would come in and after the match, he would go back without even waiting for match bonuses to be paid. Nigeria is not a place you gather rookies to come to play for Super Eagles.

Do you agree with people who say that present-day players are more interested in money than their careers?

No, I don’t agree with them; the reason is this, anybody who has taken football as a career knows that there is remuneration attached to it. You cannot expect a professional player who gets his or her money in high currency coming here to be paid low. What I’m saying is that they should get the best legs for us.

What do say about Eguavoen (Austin) and the failure of the Eagles to pick a World Cup ticket?

There were problems before Eguavoen came in. The players he met on the ground were not mentored by him; Austin inherited bulk of problems from Genort Rohr. Again, there wasn’t any time for him to get new players. That white man came and destroyed our football. I’m not asking NFF to give me the job but the truth must be said. Nigeria FA must watch other countries, look at Senegal how many professionals they have, they started building a long time ago, and their manager was their former captain. They gave him the job and believed in him. At the last Nation Cup Senegal emerged victorious. Now look at Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria, their football is fast developing because they believe in local content and it’s working out well for them.

By your assessment do you think there is competitiveness among Super Eagles players?

I can categorically say no. In modern- day football, there is no more competition among players. In my days, before you get a shirt in the national team you must fight and work hard, when you come in as a foreign based player, you should be able to prove that you are better than the person you want to take the shirt from. My take is that when you as a coach are inviting foreign-based players, call up quality ones. When they come they should square up against the local-based ones by so doing the competition will be tough, and there will be quality in our system of play.

What lessons has Nigeria learned from not qualifying for Qatar 2022?

The lesson is that we should go back to the grassroots and build our football. Let’s believe in our local coaches, they can do it. So, if we want to get what we want, we must begin to think positively. You will agree with me that football is the only thing that unites Nigerians and make t h e m happy. You see the day Nigeria lost that 2022 World Cup ticket in Abuja, you saw what happened and how fans vandalised the stadium, that is to tell you that Nigerians are in love with the game.

Are politicians doing well with football administration?

That is another thing that is killing football in Nigeria. They are not the best to administer football in Nigeria. Our football managers know the best thing but they do not want to do it. If they can do the right thing, Nigerian football will be the best in the World because God blessed this nation with talents.

Will you give Amaju Pinnick a pass mark?

He is trying but he must learn from past mistakes and do more for Nigerian football. We need to move forward than this. NFF should have a good programmes for youth football development. Go back to the grassroots.

Now that you are back to Edo State, how do you intend to help the state in the area of football development?

We understand you are building a football academy, is it in Benin or where? I have come back to help Edo State if given the opportunity. Every serious- minded person would want to help his state. My football Academy is underway. It is a very big project. I’m doing it with my sister who is a pastor. We want to use football as a means to win souls for the kingdom of God. By the grace of God, the name is Oasis Fulfillment Ministry Football Academy. It is going to be the best in Nigeria. It is also my way of giving back to society what society has given to me. Government cannot do it alone. We want to help take our youths off the streets. I’m very happy with this vision.

