Qatar 2022 World Cup: Rohr rolls out conditions for home-based Eagles

Despite calling up three NPFL players in the last international window and handing Enyimba’s Anayo Iwuala a debut,

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has given the clearest indication yet that the door to the main national team will be closed to home-based players for the World Cup qualifiers if they did not measure up.

Enyimba duo Anayo Iwuala and John Noble and Abia Warriors’ Adetunji Adeleke earned call ups to the squad that defeated Benin and Lesotho in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with Iwuala appearing in both games.

While declaring himself pleased with Iwuala’s showing and the quality of Noble and Adeleke in training as Nigeria rounded off their campaign without losing a game,

Rohr said they must offer further proof of their quality by excelling in the national team reserved for players based in Nigeria. Rohr described the trio as “very interesting for the CHAN team” – a clear indication further Super Eagles call ups might be long in coming.

The Franco-German stressed the NPFL players only made the Super Eagles team because the “special c i rcumstances” of the coronavirus pandemi c created several vacuums with the withdrawals of many regulars including Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu.

The Eagles boss said the NPFL players would have had a hard time making the squad otherwise, adding they must now look to become regulars in the national team reserved for players based in Nigeria.

“Yes, we brought Enyimba players, because I saw them, they’re good,” Rohr said. “Iwuala could play twice even. In the first match, he came in, I think a lot of people were surprised because he played.”

“Normally, wemusthave a CHAN team and we will feature the best domestic league players. It’s very difficult for them to come in our A team, but now with the special circumstances for travellingrestrictions, we hadtheopportunitytobring in some local players,”

And the two other ones in the training gave us a good impression, so let’s see what can happen.”

