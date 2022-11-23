Sports

Qatar 2022: Wounded Argentina must put Saudi trauma behind them

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lionel Messi’s Argentina must put aside injured pride after a shock defeat by Saudi Arabia and summon the fighting spirit of their similarly-bruised 1990 predecessors if they want to bring home the World Cup for a third time.

Messi’s fifth and final attempt to match Diego Maradona’s immortality among Argentinians by winning football’s greatest prize could not have started worse, with Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to the Saudis one of the tournament’s biggest upsets.

Yet he and his disconsolate team might take heart from 32 years ago when Argentina began the World Cup in Italy with a shock loss to Cameroon but still went on to reach the final.

“Can we still win it? Of course,” said former Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta, citing the 1990 run, although the South Americans were to lose that final to West Germany.

“There is still a long way to go.”

Argentina’s players looked traumatised as they trudged off the Lusail Stadium pitch on Monday after losing their 36-game unbeaten run while the Saudis celebrated around them.

But as the dust settled, Argentina’s mettle returned and their focus turned to two enormous Group C games coming up against fellow Latin Americans Mexico and often tricky Poland.

“Now’s the time to be more united than ever, to show our true strength,” said Messi, 35, in a captain’s call to arms. “It’s up to us to fix what we did badly.”

‘DO IT FOR MESSI, MARADONA’

Coach Lionel Scaloni sent out the same signal.

“We have no option but to lift ourself up and go forwards. We will calmly analyse their goals and we must work on the aspects that didn’t go well,” he said.

Scaloni may start by practising beating the offside trap: Messi and Lautaro Martinez put the ball in the back of the net four times between them against the Saudis in the first half, but only one counted, Messi’s penalty.

Argentina had seemingly found a world-class defence in recent times to match their scintillating strike force, but it was found wanting in a crazy 10-minute spell when the Saudis cantered past them to score twice and turn the match.

Scaloni must quickly reinstill the meanness and steel that had served Argentina so well on their remarkable unbeaten run since mid-2019. That lifted them to third in the global rankings and made them a firm favourite in Qatar.

“We simply have to do this – for Messi now, for Maradona in heaven, for all of Argentina,” said Lionel Rodriguez, draped in a blue-and-white flag adorned with Messi’s face as he walked with friends on a street in the Qatari capital Doha.

“The Saudia Arabia game was an aberration. Let the world enjoy it for now. We are a great team, we will have the last laugh! Watch out Mexico, that’s all I’m saying.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

It was a miracle winning silver at the World Indoor – Ese Brume

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

After becoming the first Nigerian in 14 years to win a medal at the World Indoor Championships, Ese Brume in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA on her arrival from Belgrade, Serbia, venue of the competition, gave the reason she decided to be dedicating her medals to God and the next time she will be heading […]
Sports

Olopade, Supporter’s Club gift sports journalists’ palliatives

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former Commissioner for Sports in Ogun State, Bukola Olopade, and a president of one of the supporter’s clubs in the country at the weekend put smile on the faces of sports journalists after donating palliatives to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.   The journalists on the platform of a popular Whatsapp group in […]
Sports

COVID-19: NFF board member, Emmanuel Ibah, dies at 61

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A Member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation and Coordinator for the South-South zone of the body, Mr. Emmanuel Ibah, is dead. He was 61 years of age.   Family sources confirmed to the NFF that Ibah, who was also Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Football Association, gave up the ghost on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica