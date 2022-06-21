Qatar Airways expands network to 140 destinationsKenya

Despite the pandemic-driven challenges, Qatar Airways expanded its network to 140 destinations with new routes and resumed flights to key destinations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The Qatari flag carrier, Qatar Airways Group, reported on Friday the highest net profit in its 25-year history, with $1.54 billion (QAR5.6 billion) registered during the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Record growth

The results mark a 200per cent upsurge above the airline’s highest annual profit, with a 78per cent increase in consolidated revenue compared to 2021 and 2per cent above pre-COVID-19 results to $14.4 billion (QAR52.3 billion).

“This year, Qatar Airways Group celebrates a quarter of a century of history since its relaunch, whilst maintaining strong performance and growing profitability,”

Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker said, stressing that the company’s “commitment to providing the greatest choices to our passengers, maintaining the industry’s highest levels of safety and earning [passengers’] trust, have made us proudly become the airline of choice for millions of travelers around the world.”

Al Baker emphasised that the airline “pursued every business opportunity and left no stone unturned” to meet its targets.

Despite the pandemic-driven challenges, the airline expanded its network to 140 destinations with new routes including Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire; Lusaka, Zambia; Harare, Zimbabwe; Almaty, Kazakhstan; Kano and Port Harcourt in Nigeria and resumed flights to key destinations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

The company has continuously operated the largest network among all Middle Eastern airlines, as measured by the number of destinations and weekly flights.

Passenger revenue marked a 210per cent increase above last year’s records, owing to the carrier’s network growth, increase in market share, and higher unit revenue for the second financial year in a row.

The airline carried 18.5 million passengers, marking a 218per cent increase in passenger volumes compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the group’s cargo arm, Qatar Airways Cargo reported a 25pe4 xent increase in revenue and a corresponding 25per cent annual growth in cargo capacity compared to 2020-2021.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic disruption, the airline also transported more than three million tonnes of air freight, securing an 8% share in the global market.

