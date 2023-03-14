Business

Qatar Airways gears up for growth in Africa

Qatar Airways is gearing up for growth in Africa, establishing new routes and increasing frequencies on others. Africa is among the fastest growing aviation markets, with the sector expected to be valued at $400 billion by 2040 and with annual increases in passenger traffic of 5.4 per cent. To meet this projected demand, Qatar Airways has this year added more flights on the Doha, Lusaka, and Harare routes and is now flying daily, up from three weekly services. Cape Town has grown from 10 flights a week to double daily. It will also commence daily flights to Accra from March 25.

This follows an August 2022 increase in flights to Maputo from three to four a week, a few months before it marked a decade of flying to Mozambique. In June last year, it resumed flights to Windhoek and the next month announced a codeshare with South African domestic and regional carrier, Airlink. Elsewhere on the continent, the multi-award-winning airline marks the first anniversary of its successful Kano and Port Harcourt services in March. Just under a year ago, it started the four weekly flights to Kano and three to Port Harcourt. Both operate via Abuja using one of the carrier’s, most modern aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

These new services made Nigeria Qatar Airways the most connected market in Africa, bolstering the double-daily schedule to Lagos and daily Abuja flights. Combined these new services now see Qatar Airways serving 29 destinations in Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands with 190 weekly flights. “We were the only carrier to continue operating in Africa throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and its immediate aftermath. This has put us in a favourable position to grow our services across the continent as economies begin to expand again and more people start travelling,” says Hendrik du Preez, Vice President for Africa.

“Africa, and particularly the continent’s middle class, will continue to show sustained growth over the next 20 years. In addition to increased business and leisure traffic cargo, demand will also rise. Qatar Airways, together with our partners on the continent is well placed to serve this demand,” he added. A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2022 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence having won the main prize for an unprecedented seventh time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019,2021and 2022), while also being named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East.’

